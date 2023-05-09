IFC’s magical thinking distorted the case for solar in Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Africa

IFC’s magical thinking distorted the case for solar in Africa

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/05/2023, 3:24 pm Updated: 09/05/2023, 3:24 pm
Distorted price signals and poor messaging around Zambia’s move towards solar has obscured the challenges of new renewable generation in sub-Saharan Africa.

A new paper from Energy for Growth’s Teal Emergy examined the Scaling Solar Program, by the International Finance Corp. (IFC).

A solar auction in Zambia in 2016 set records with tariffs as low as $0.06 per kWh. This Scaling Solar plan, though, “did not scale”, Emery wrote in a new paper. The broader plan also failed to provide a widely replicated model.

The IFC targeted 1 GW under the Scaling Solar plan by 2019. There are now only three projects under the plan, with about 245 MW of capacity.

Sub-Saharan Africa “remains a laggard” in solar power access.

Scaling Solar was well designed, wrote the analyst. “However, official messaging undermined the program’s goals by denying or downplaying the critical role of explicit and implicit subsidies in Zambia’s success,” he wrote.

Distorted price signals hindered the efforts of African governments and solar developers.

Africa's solar capacity has lagged despite the IFC's Scaling Solar initiative, as shown in graph

The initiative also “undercut the case for the expansion of concessional lending”, which would have reduced the cost of capital.

The IFC should acknowledge that concessional lending will continue to play a major role in the sector, Emery concluded. Furthermore, there must be more clarity on explicit and implicit subsidies, with transparency on power contracts.

This latter point would help “market participants to scrutinize pricing drivers and prevent the accumulation of large undisclosed public debts”.

Magical solar story

Emery said that senior leaders at the IFC had undermined the “ambitious and thoughtfully designed” plan through a desire to “tell a magical story where a pinch of best practices and a dash of de-risking” would be enough to unlock the required financing.

The project in Zambia was achieved through “cheap [development finance institution] DFI was a primary driver” of the record low tariff. Private investors have imposed high prices on capital not because of their unfamiliarity with deal structure, Emery said, but because of “genuine credit risk”.

No country has carried out a second round of Scaling Solar projects, the analyst wrote. Zambia’s success appears to have been by substantial DFI funding, although the details are “shrouded in opacity”. The project was simply unviable using market interest rates, he said.

The World Bank said at the time that the African solar project had no “implicit or explicit subsidies”.

In addition to the unclear DFI funding, companies renegotiated deals after closing, Emery said. Quoting a USAID report, he noted IFC did not disclose these renegotiations seemingly out of embarrassment.

As a result of not coming clean, other governments in Africa cancelled various solar projects. Furthermore, the message that concessional financing was not needed put off other DFIs from backing other solar projects.

The true cost of securing $24.5 million from solar developers in Zambia was $81mn of cheap DFI debt and a $5.7mn payment guarantee. With higher borrowing costs now, DFIs should disclose all subsidies, Emery said, so that participants can see “clear price signals”.

