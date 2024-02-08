Battery futures: super-fast and solid state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Transport

Battery futures: super-fast and solid state

By Jeremy Cresswell
08/02/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by VWTechnician with prototype solid-state lithium batteries. Supplied by VW.
Technician with prototype solid-state lithium batteries. Supplied by VW.

Remarkable strides are being made in the world of batteries with super-fast charging and large solid-state units at the threshold of commercial reality.

As the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates, so too does the demand for battery charging that takes no longer than filling up with petrol or diesel and the local forecourt.

Cornell University engineers in the US claim to have just beaten the five minutes charging barrier by developing a new lithium battery that is faster than anything else on the market, whilst maintaining stable performance over extended cycles of charging and discharging.

They believe the indium-electrodes-based breakthrough could alleviate “range anxiety” among drivers who worry electric vehicles cannot travel long distances without a time-consuming recharge.

© Supplied by Cornell University
Lynden Archer, professor of engineering and dean of Cornell’s College of Engineering.

“Range anxiety is a greater barrier to electrification in transportation than any of the other barriers, like cost and capability of batteries, and we have identified a pathway to eliminate it using rational electrode designs,” said Lynden Archer, professor of engineering and dean of Cornell’s College of Engineering, who oversaw the project.

“If you can charge an EV battery in five minutes, I mean, gosh, you don’t need to have a battery that’s big enough for a 300-mile range. You can settle for less, which could reduce the cost of EVs, enabling wider adoption.”

Lithium-ion batteries have become the most popular choice for powering EVs, laptops, smartphones and much else besides. Mostly lightweight, reliable and relatively energy-efficient but slow to charge and lacking the capacity to handle large surges of current or deep discharges.

The Cornell team have identified the silvery-blue metal indium as an exceptionally promising electrode material for fast-charging batteries.

Indium is a soft metal, mostly used to make indium tin oxide coatings for touch-screen displays and solar panels.

The Cornell work demonstrates that indium has two crucial characteristics as a battery anode: an extremely low migration energy barrier, which sets the rate at which ions diffuse in the solid state; and a modest exchange current density, which is related to the rate at which ions are reduced in the anode.

The combination of those qualities – rapid diffusion and slow surface reaction kinetics – is essential for fast charging and long-duration storage.

“The key innovation is we’ve discovered a design principle that allows metal ions at a battery anode to freely move around, find the right configuration and only then participate in the charge storage reaction,” Archer said.

“The end result is that in every charging cycle, the electrode is in a stable morphological state. It is precisely what gives our new fast-charging batteries the ability to repeatedly charge and discharge over thousands of cycles.”

That technology, paired with wireless induction charging on roadways, would shrink the size – and the cost – of batteries, making electric transportation a more viable option for drivers.

However, that doesn’t mean indium anodes are perfect, or even practical.

“While this result is exciting, in that it teaches us how to get to fast-charge batteries, indium is heavy,” Archer said.

That being said, indium is relatively rare – around 0.1 parts per million of the Earth’s crust. That means it is slightly more abundant than silver or mercury but way behind lithium which, at 20 parts per million, is the 25th most abundant element.

Fortunately, it is generally found in ores of zinc and is produced mainly from residues generated during zinc ore processing.

Turning to solid state, leading EV manufacturers are rushing to develop the solid state automotive lithium battery which, Volkswagen, for example, claims could charge faster and last longer than current industry standards.

VW recently shared encouraging early test results for its solid-state battery cell developed with American partner QuantumScape Corp.

Solid-state batteries eliminate the flammable liquid found in most batteries today with a solid material, making them safer and smaller while apparently allowing vehicles to drive farther on a single charge. Charging times are said to be measured in minutes.

During trials, the VW/QuantumScape battery retained 95% of its storage capacity after over 1,000 charging cycles; which apparently equates to driving an EV about 311,000 miles. That would appear to bring the forever battery within reach.

Industry standards aim for only 80% capacity retention at 700 cycles.

Nissan and Toyota are at an advanced stage in their s/s EV battery development and plan to start production in 2028, opening the door to smaller, less expensive, more energy-dense and safer cells long-term.

