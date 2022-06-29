Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal

Shares in Simec Atlantis plunge 50% on the back of £74m loss in ‘challenging’ 2021

Tidal energy developer Simec Atlantis Energy (SAE) announced pre-tax losses of £74 million last year, as outages at its flagship MeyGen scheme and the loss of a key development project weighed heavy on results.
By Andrew Dykes
29/06/2022, 1:50 pm Updated: 29/06/2022, 4:49 pm
Simec Atlantis Gupta
Simec is known for the MeyGen tidal power project in the Pentland Firth

SAE published its full-year accounts for 2021 on Wednesday, showing a marked increase from the £19.4m lost in 2020.

Shares in the tidal developer plummeted by as much as 50% on the news, from £2.05 at opening to £1.03 around 2pm, before later rebounding.

Revenue and other income for the year fell to £9.3m last year, down from £13.5m in 2020, while operating expenses ballooned above £80m.

Chairman Duncan Black described the past year as “a very challenging period” for the company, in which it faced a battle over the control of shares held by major shareholder GFG Alliance and poor financial performance as a result of outages at its MeyGen tidal project.

Three of its four tidal turbines were taken out of commission for most of the year as a result of technical issues, while a funding crunch delayed their redeployment. As a result, the project generated revenues of £1.6m from power sales and Renewable Obligation certificates – nearly £1m lower than the previous year.

However, the company said it was “optimistic” that it would be able to secure revenue support to expand the project to “at least” its consented 86MW capacity, and ultimately reach the site’s full 398MW capacity.

This is buoyed by a £2.5m loan from Scottish Enterprise granted in April, which it said would support further turbine redeployment.

SAE attributed much of the headline losses to £32m of impairments taken following its decision in April 2022 not to proceed with a plan to convert the Uskmouth coal power station to run on waste fuel pellets.

In its annual report, the company said it maintained the rationale for the project, near Newport in Wales, was “compelling” but despite having completed considerable design and engineering work it was unlikely to be able to secure permit and planning consents.

It now hopes to build a “sustainable energy park” at the site and in May announced plans for a 230MW/460MWh battery storage project which would leverage the power station’s existing grid connection.

Notes on the company’s going concern highlighted other pressing debt issues.

In April the company asked crowd-funding platform Abundance Investment for more time to repay just under £5m in debentures due at the end of June 2022.

SAE said bond holders have now accepted a deferral of 12 months for the repayment of the principal to June 2023, and for a delay of three months on interest payments.

A further two bonds will mature in March 2023 and September 2024, and the firm said it may either seek to extend the repayment date or repay them via a refinancing  deal for new debt, additional cashflows from the business, or by another equity raise.

In addition, SAE said it was in discussions with EU funders over the potential clawback of grant funding, which could see the company forced to repay a further £3.4m.

In a statement accompanying the report, chief executive Graham Reid commented: “We have been presented with many significant challenges, but I am incredibly proud that we’ve overcome most of these and I know we have the team, skills and assets in place to deliver long-term, sustainable growth for our business and our shareholders.

“2021 saw the Company make some difficult but important decisions. While these have had short-term impacts on the business and our financial statements, I am convinced they are the right decisions which will ultimately deliver value to shareholders in the medium to long term.”

