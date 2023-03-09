Damen develops offshore wind anchoring mega-beast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Damen develops offshore wind anchoring mega-beast

By Jeremy Cresswell
09/03/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Damendamen offshore wind
Damen's FLOW-SV 400 design.

Dutch ship-building group Damen is planning to grab a slice of the nascent floating wind turbine installation vessel market.

The company, which is also now breaking into offshore infrastructure fabrication, has developed a multi-mooring systems installation ship design dubbed the FLOW-SV that it claims will accelerate the pace of installation by being able to carry three ground tackle packages.

It is still at the concept stage and Damen is now looking for project partner to “refine and customize” the design, which will have a massive open main working deck.

A timescale to the first build and commissioning has so far not been disclosed.

Large anchor handling vessels available today have limited carrying capacity and are booked in long-time charters or in other maritime operations. Market research suggests that around 100 high capacity turbine anchoring vessels of the FLOW-SV type will be required.

In its recent floating wind turbines market analysis, DNV identified that the second biggest risk to developing this market was installation vessel availability tied with capacity.

“While floating wind does not necessarily require as advanced and bespoke vessels such as the jack-up vessel used for bottom-fixed wind, the sheer volume and capabilities of vessels needed to efficiently install mooring, perform towing and hook-up of the floating structure and install dynamic cables can create an issue,” warns DNV.

“Most critical is perhaps the capability and availability of mooring and anchoring installation vessels. wind farms. We also expect more moorings and anchors to be installed than we’ve ever historically seen in the oil and gas industry.”

Measuring approximately 150m overall x  32m breadth, Damen’s FLOW-SV will be a big ship. The size and weight of anchors and chains needed for installing offshore floating wind turbines are so big that a larger vessel is needed than any type of anchor handler so far built.

Depending on seabed conditions, depth and windfarm operator requirements, anchors can be replaced with suction piles to provide a secure ground tackle.

When deploying floating turbine anchor spreads, chain will be guided to large winches located at the forward end of the main deck and led aft for laying over the broad stern.

The company has so far not disclosed the likely power requirements of the design, but it will be multiple megawatts. Damen anticipates too that the vessel’s six-generator machinery package will run on methanol rather than diesel as it is environmentally cleaner.

As sea bottom inspection is needed to determine the best spot to install the anchor and so FLOW-SV will carry a pair of work-class ROVs managed from two separate control rooms next to a moonpool.

Damen says it has so far received valuable input from industry experts like Temporary Works Design (TWD), First Marine Solutions (FMS) and Intermoor; also Kongsberg and McGregor.

The burgeoning offshore wind market and shortage of bespoke construction and support vessels is leading to various companies repurposing existing tonnage in the hope of capitalising on this market.

It is with this in mind that Dubai-headquartered P&O Maritime Logistics is to convert one of its multi-carrying vessels (MCV’s) into a cable-laying unit.

It is to be fitted with a 24m diameter basket-style cable carousel capable of stowing 4,000 tons of power cable and the company anticipates that one of the main use of the vessel will be to connect offshore wind farms to shoreside infrastructure.

The plan is to not only change the function of the ultra-shallow-drafted ship, its propulsion system is to be radically altered to a hybrid. The existing diesel-electric machinery package will be altered to handle methanol fuelling, plus a large bank of batteries will be fitted to enable emissions-free operations when and where required.

The DP2 class vessel will be the first-of-its-kind within the company’s large fleet. However, the name of the conversion candidate has not yet been revealed.

The modified ship  is, however, due to enter service during Q3 next year and is part of a plan by P&O Maritime Logistics’ commitment to decarbonising its fleet and wider specialist support vessel sector.

The conversion by P&O Maritime Logistics builds on the company’s recent success in Taiwan with the Topaz Installer, which was built as a cable-layer in 1999 and is now engaged in windfarm work offshore Taiwan . It is on contract to Subsea 7 and Van Oord until 2024. The end client is Orsted Taiwan.

