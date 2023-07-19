Harvest Wind! Manga series brings floating wind development to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Harvest Wind! Manga series brings floating wind development to life

By Andrew Dykes
19/07/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by KT Ma/YinFu/HarvestArtwork from manga series 'Harvest Wind': Offshore Engineering.
A new manga series by a Taiwanese marine engineering professor gives a colourful overview of the development of floating wind farms.

“Harvest Wind – Offshore Engineering” follows May, a 26-year-old project manager at developer Faithland Energy who is given the “challenging assignment” of building a floating wind farm.

Over the course of seven instalments the series follows May through the contracting, construction and commissioning phases of an offshore wind project.

With twenty 15-MW turbines to install at tower heights of 300m, Faithland’s project is roughly six times the size of the world’s largest operating project – the 50MW Kincardine scheme off Aberdeen.

Artwork from manga series 'Harvest Wind: Offshore Engineering' showing the characters. © Supplied by KT Ma/YinFu/Harvest
The manga offers a detailed yet accessible look at various technical aspects of the offshore wind development process, including subcontracting, the assembly of floating foundations, GWO and HUET offshore safety training, anchor handling and turbine commissioning.

Each discipline is brought to life by a colourful cast of characters who may look familiar to anyone working in the energy sector – whether that’s marine engineer Kenny or anchor handling vessel captain Jens.

© Supplied by KT Ma/YinFu/Harvest
The series is the brainchild of Dr Kai-Tung (KT) Ma – a National Taiwan University professor specialising in anchoring and moorings for offshore turbines – and artist Yin Fu.

What’s more, it’s clear much of the technology and expertise on show owes something to oil and gas.

In a career spanning nearly 30 years, KT has worked on a variety of offshore research work – including a 16-year stint at Chevron in Houston, where he worked on many aspects of floating systems from mooring and station keeping to drilling riser technology, hull structural design and facilities engineering.

Artwork from manga series 'Harvest Wind': Offshore Engineering showing floating wind turbine being towed. © Supplied by KT Ma/YinFu/Harvest
First published in December 2022, translations into English and other languages arrived in 2023 and the final two instalments of the seven-episode manga series were released last week.

You can read the series via creator-led publishing platform Manga Plus.

Taiwan is seeking to make the most of abundant wind resources, with a three-phase plan for offshore wind development targeting 5.7GW of cumulative installed capacity by 2025. The third phase will sees the island aim to build 1GW of capacity per year between 2026-35.

That is buoyed by the efforts of major floating wind developers, including the likes of Hexicon – which has signed a joint venture to build a 1.3GW project – and Bluefloat, whose 1GW “Winds of September” project is eyed for off the coast of Hsinchu.

