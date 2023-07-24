World’s biggest wind power projects are in crisis just when world needs them most

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

World’s biggest wind power projects are in crisis just when world needs them most

By Bloomberg
24/07/2023, 6:49 am Updated: 24/07/2023, 12:17 pm
© BloombergWind turbines at the Martin de la Jara wind farm, operated by Iberdrola SA, during sunrise in the Martin de la Jara district of Sevilla, Spain, on Friday, April 21, 2023. In November, Spain?s biggest utility Iberdrola said it would allocate ?27 billion over the next three years to power grids, expanding and strengthening capacity as more renewable energy flows into the system and industries electrify.
Wind turbines at the Martin de la Jara wind farm, operated by Iberdrola SA, during sunrise in the Martin de la Jara district of Sevilla, Spain, on Friday, April 21, 2023. In November, Spain?s biggest utility Iberdrola said it would allocate ?27 billion over the next three years to power grids, expanding and strengthening capacity as more renewable energy flows into the system and industries electrify.

Offshore wind projects are facing an economic crisis that erased billions of US dollars in planned spending this week — just as the world needs clean energy more than ever.

A unit of Spain’s Iberdrola SA agreed to cancel a contract to sell power from a planned wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts. Danish developer Orsted A/S lost a bid to provide offshore wind power to Rhode Island, whose main utility said rising costs made the proposal too expensive. Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall AB scuttled plans for a wind farm off the coast of Britain, citing inflation.

Soaring costs are derailing offshore wind projects even as demand for renewable energy soars. Extreme heat driven by climate change is straining electric grids all over the world, underscoring the need for more power generation — and adding urgency to calls for a faster transition away from fossil fuels. In Europe, the move to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas has also given clean-energy projects momentum.

“Energy coming from these projects is desperately needed,” Helene Bistrom, the head of Vattenfall’s wind business, said on an earnings call this week. “With new market conditions, it doesn’t make sense to continue.”

Together, the three affected projects would have provided 3.5 gigawatts of power — more than 11% of the total offshore wind fleet currently deployed in the waters of the US and Europe. And the numbers could soon expand. At least 9.7 gigawatts of US projects are at risk because their developers want to renegotiate or exit contracts to sell power at prices that they say are now too low to make the investments worth it, according to BloombergNEF.

The jettisoned projects are the latest signs of stress for offshore wind farms that use turbines larger than skyscrapers to harvest power from the sea air, where winds are most powerful and consistent. Soaring materials costs, particularly for steel, forced turbine makers to raise prices. Costs of other key services, like specialized vessels to install the turbines, have jumped sharply as well. And rising interest rates mean that it’s more expensive to take on debt.

That doesn’t mean investment has ground to a complete halt. Some projects in the US and the UK are still going ahead, despite cost increases. And earlier this month, oil majors BP Plc and TotalEnergies SE bid €12.6 billion ($14 million) to develop offshore wind farms in Germany’s North Sea. But canceled and delayed projects show that if governments are committed to offshore wind, they’ll have to pay more to get it.

Capital costs and prices for turbines, cables and other equipment have “gone up sharply,” Mads Nipper, chief executive officer at Orsted, said in a post on LinkedIn. “This means that price of renewable energy regrettably must come up temporarily after years of steep decline.”

While some of the projects could still go ahead in the future, they would need to be able to secure higher power prices to make investments viable. Any delays mean more reliance on fossil-fuel generators that contribute to climate change, putting goals to cut emissions further out of reach.

Offshore wind is critical to decarbonization goals. The massive size of turbines at sea make them one of the most efficient ways to generate renewable electricity. In the US, each megawatt of installed capacity of offshore wind farms could produce as much as triple what a solar park would generate, according to data from BloombergNEF. In cloudy Britain, the wind farms produce five times more electricity than a similar-sized solar farm.

That’s led governments around the globe to set ambitious targets to scale up deployment. President Joe Biden aims to have 30 gigawatts of offshore wind farms installed in the US by the end of the decade, up from basically nothing today. In Europe, nations including the UK, Germany and the Netherlands vowed earlier this year to reach a combined 120 gigawatts of wind power by 2030, more than quadruple the current capacity.

But with governments still intent on seeing their green goals deliver cost reductions for consumers, it’s not clear how they can achieve that kind of expansion.

“The announcement from Vattenfall to halt the development of the Norfolk Boreas wind farm signals the beginning of what could become a genuine crisis,” said Megan Smith, associate director of offshore wind at the Carbon Trust. “Policymakers must take note and swift action to ensure further developers and wind farms do not follow the same path.”

