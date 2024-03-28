China’s wind turbine makers extend dominance as Vestas, GE slip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

China’s wind turbine makers extend dominance as Vestas, GE slip

By Bloomberg
28/03/2024, 6:36 am
© BloombergWind turbines in the outskirts of Beijing, China. Photographer: Andrea Verdelli/Bloomberg
Wind turbines in the outskirts of Beijing, China. Photographer: Andrea Verdelli/Bloomberg

China’s wind turbine manufacturers dominated global supply last year, riding the nation’s renewables installation boom as a contraction in the US and meager growth in Europe dented overseas competitors.

Four of the five biggest producers in 2023 were China-based companies, up from just two in the prior year, according to a BloombergNEF report released Wednesday. Goldwind Science & Technology Co. retained the top spot, while Envision Energy Co. took second place from Vestas Wind Systems A/S. General Electric Co. and Siemens Gamesa were pushed out of the top five.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
World’s Largest Wind Turbine Suppliers in 2023 | Chinese manufacturers take most of top spots

China accounted for about two-thirds of global additions of onshore and offshore wind last year, and while the nation’s manufacturers lifted sales overseas they continued to rely on their home market for about 98% of deployments, according to the report. Wind installations in the US fell to the lowest since 2017.

“The boom in China last year hides a worrying trend, as new additions elsewhere were just 8% higher,” said Oliver Metcalfe, head of wind research at BNEF. Recent project approvals in Europe and a surge in turbine orders in the US offer “signs that growth will accelerate,” he said.

China has the largest and most fragmented wind market, with more than 12 domestic manufacturers, and fierce price competition has damped profit margins and seen many expand abroad. The price of Chinese-made turbines delivered outside the nation is about a fifth below those of US and European peers, according to BNEF.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts