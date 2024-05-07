Vestas CEO says $217 billion wind industry has yet to reach ‘maturity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Vestas CEO says $217 billion wind industry has yet to reach ‘maturity’

By Bloomberg
07/05/2024, 12:07 pm
© BloombergA Vestas wind turbine in Spain. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg
Henrik Andersen is no stranger to crisis. A decade ago turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) was in trouble when governments pulled back subsidies for renewable power.

Andersen was brought in as a board member in 2013, following a record loss in the year prior. He helped restructure the company and returned it to profitability.

He’s at it again. Soon after Andersen was made chief executive in 2019, the global wind industry was plunged into chaos following the pandemic. Soaring costs and supply chain disruptions caused Vestas to lose more than $1 billion in 2022. Andersen was forced to raise prices of Vestas’ wind turbines, reversing a years-long trend of decline, which helped the company get back to profitability last year.

That doesn’t mean new difficulties won’t arise. “The industry is still developing into a maturing industry,” Andersen said on Bloomberg Green’s Zero podcast. “We are building scale and as long as there is not that maturity then you always will fight around the next project.”

Wind energy investment

Still, it’s a strange thing to say when the wind industry, which has been growing since the 1980s, has never been bigger. BloombergNEF estimates investments hit a record $217 billion last year, up nearly 50% from five years prior.

And wind turbines have never been more important. Today wind power makes up less than 10% of the global electricity mix, but BNEF models suggest that share will need to rise to more than 30% by 2050 if the world is to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

That’s an enormous task. Despite that challenge, Andersen says wind power doesn’t require as much government support as most people think. That’s because, in many cases, a new wind farm is cheaper in the long term than a fossil-fuel alternative.

SSE Renewables floating wind © Supplied by SSE Renewables
The Vestas V164-10 MW turbine which SSE Renewables will install at its 1.1GW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm in the Firth of Forth

“When we talk about the electricity coming from wind, the government always labels it as a subsidy,” Andersen said. “We should just talk about it as a price of electricity rather than a subsidy.”

In Germany, Europe’s biggest power market, the lifetime cost of a new onshore wind farm is lower than a gas plant, according to BNEF data. It’s a similar picture for onshore wind power across Europe and even in markets as different as Brazil, India and the US. Pricier offshore wind farms off the German coast can also be cheaper than the gas alternative.

Still, wind power producers used to offer a promise of declining prices, not just a hedge against rising ones. While it might be cheaper to build and run a new wind farm than a new gas plant, it may still be more expensive when compared with existing fossil fuel-based generation.

That doesn’t change the long-term outlook for the wind industry as the global economy continues to transition to clean energy, according to BNEF wind analyst Luisa Amorim. While some projects that governments were planning to build this decade may be delayed, “the forecast for growth in the wind industry hasn’t change,” she said.

