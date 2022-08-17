Technip, Subsea 7, Samkang win FEED for SK’s Gray Whale 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Asia

Technip, Subsea 7, Samkang win FEED for SK’s Gray Whale 3

A consortium comprised of Technip Energies, Subsea 7 and Samkang M&T has been awarded major engineering contract for the Gray Whale 3 floating wind farm off South Korea.
By Andrew Dykes
17/08/2022, 4:51 pm
Technip Energies will carry out a front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for Equinor's floating offshore wind Firefly project in South Korea. Picture shows; The INO 15. Supplied by Technip Energies

Developed by Corio Generation and TotalEnergies, Gray Whale 3 lies around 40 miles off the port of Onsan on the country’s east coast.

With capacity eyed at just over 500MW, the scheme and forms one tranche of a larger 1.5GW project being developed by Corio and the French supermajor off the coast of Ulsan.

The latest contract award – the value of which was not disclosed – covers front end engineering and design (FEED) for the floater, mooring, and inter-array cable (IAC) in collaboration with an unspecified wind turbine supplier.

The floating foundation will use TechnipEnergies’ own in-house technology system, dubbed INO15.

Offering a platform for turbines of up to 15MW, the system is a three columns semi-submersible floater which is “well suited for large series production,” the engineering group noted.

The award follows a similar contract issued by Equinor in April, which will see Technip tackle FEED for the Norwegian player’s Firefly project – also based off South Korea and set to use INO15 technology.

Technip Energies’ SVP for carbon free solutions Laure Mandrou said: “We are glad to have been selected, together with Subsea 7 and Samkang, to perform the FEED of this important offshore wind project. While leveraging our in-house floater technology INO15 and the complementarity of strong industrial players, we are excited to contribute to build the future of the floating offshore wind in South Korea fostering the global energy transition.”

Samkang M&T chairman Song Moo-suk said the floating project was “a breakthrough alternative” to the limitations of fixed-bottom projects, requiring both cutting-edge technology and construction capabilities.

“Based on the know-how accumulated through successful offshore wind substructure projects such as Taiwan and the UK, we will secure a firm position as a global leader.”

Meanwhile, other floating nearby wind projects are also in the pipeline, with various memoranda of understanding signed between local government and developers.

One venture – KF Wind – will use floating platforms developed by OceanWinds in collaboration with Aker Offshore Wind, while other agreements would see similar projects built by the likes of RWE and the Green Investment Group (GIG).

