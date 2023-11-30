Taiwan offshore wind developer in talks over potential acquisition deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Asia

Taiwan offshore wind developer in talks over potential acquisition deals

By Bloomberg
30/11/2023, 10:37 am
© Bloombergoffshore wind minerals
An offshore wind turbine in Taiwan.

Synera Renewable Energy Group, a Taiwan-based offshore wind developer, is in talks over potential deals across Asia as it seeks to diversify beyond its home market.

The firm is holding discussions over acquisitions and investments with companies in South Korea, Japan and Australia, Chief Executive Officer Anna Su said in an interview.

SRE is already involved in projects in Japan and will also consider expanding into Southeast Asia next year, she said.

The move to diversify geographically comes as offshore wind projects globally struggle with the after-effects of Covid-19, including higher interest rates and surging inflation. In Taiwan, requirements that developers buy 60% of their equipment from local manufacturers has also pushed up costs. Japanese companies have been pulling out of projects on the island.

Globally, costs in the offshore wind industry have risen roughly 50% on average this year, and this will continue to be a challenge, Su said. Taiwan’s local content requirements make wind energy relatively more expensive, and many of the island’s companies are unwilling to pay extra when current electricity prices are heavily subsidized by the government, she said.

“You want green energy, but green energy does not come free,” Su said.

SRE was also “continuously watching” the state of geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China, she said.

Su said she was still optimistic about wind power on the island, particularly due to demand from the semiconductor chip industry, which could absorb about 6 gigawatts of capacity alone. “Taiwan made a good decision to join the offshore wind industry early,” she said.

