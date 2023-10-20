Sweden power crunch can be eased with offshore wind, Orsted says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Sweden power crunch can be eased with offshore wind, Orsted says

By Bloomberg
20/10/2023, 6:58 am
© BloombergOffshore wind turbines at the Middelgrunden wind farm off the coast of Copenhagen, Denmark, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The wind farm off the coast of Denmark gives tour groups the rare opportunity to actually climb a turbine. Photographer: Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) – The best option for Sweden to mitigate a power crunch in the second half of this decade is to speed up approvals for offshore wind parks, said an executive with Orsted A/S, the world’s biggest developer of those sites.

The largest Nordic economy faces a shortage as demand rises with the electrification of everything from transportation to heavy industry.

In a nation with little solar power, offshore wind may be the best option to fill that gap relatively quickly, said Sebastian Hald Buhl, Orsted’s Sweden and Norway chief.

The Danish company has offshore parks from the US to Taiwan.

In Sweden, its most-advanced project is the 1,500-megawatt Skane Havsvindpark in the Baltic Sea, but that’s still waiting for government approval.

In the seven years it’s taken the project to get this far, a new park likely would be online already in Taiwan, Hald Buhl said in an interview in Stockholm.

“We know it is on the government’s table now, but we are unclear about the timeline for making a decision,” he said.

“Sweden needs a lot of power, and Skane, the most southern region, needs it the most.”

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Graph showing Sweden power demand forecast.

The country’s generation is dominated by nuclear, hydropower and onshore wind.

Grid operator Svenska Kraftnat warned this summer that a severe power shortage may start mid-decade.

The government recognizes that it takes too long for approvals for offshore wind projects.

In May, it commissioned an inquiry into how the process can be made more efficient. The findings are due by end of June next year.

“We can see that permitting is speeding up, and the government has a keen focus on this,” Hald Buhl said.

Despite its long and windy coastlines, Sweden only has one offshore wind park, and that was built in 2007.

Two projects owned by Vattenfall AB and OX2 AB off the west coast received permits in May.

