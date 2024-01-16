Europe is getting even greener wind turbines made with old steel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Europe is getting even greener wind turbines made with old steel

By Bloomberg
16/01/2024, 8:04 am
© VestasScotland win job cuts
Vestas wind turbine

A new Baltic Sea wind farm that will power more than 1.5 million Polish homes is getting turbines made with greener steel that will cut their carbon footprint.

Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems, the world’s largest turbine maker, is partnering with ArcelorMittal to use recycled steel to build towers that blades spin on. They’ll be first installed in the Baltic Power farm from next year and will curb emissions created along the supply chain by 66% compared with traditional models.

It’s one way to manufacture wind turbines in a cleaner way. While the power conventional turbines generate is green, building them can be a dirty process because they use energy intensive materials like steel and iron. And as governments and industries step up efforts to hit climate goals, the renewables sector itself is coming into the spotlight to become more sustainable.

“It’s a huge step forward,” Lisa Ekstrand, Vestas’s head of sustainability, said in an interview. “For a long time we’ve been zooming in on steel in particularly, because we have known since the beginning that it’s a key lever for the world to meet its climate commitments and to reduce emissions.”

More effort is going into cleaning up the start of a turbine’s life or finding new uses for it at the end. One startup — which Vestas has backed — is using timber to develop towers. Others are converting decommissioned blades made primarily from fiberglass into pedestrian bridges or park benches.

Greener steel

Vestas said the steel slabs it gets will be made from scrap at an ArcelorMittal mill in Belgium using an electric arc furnace — which requires less energy than making new steel from ore — and wind power. They’ll be turned into heavy plates in Spain, before reaching a Vestas factory in Europe.

The greener turbines will account for about two-thirds of the 76 that are set to be installed in the Baltic Power farm.

Using low-emission steel in the top two parts of an offshore tower would cut the total tower’s emissions by 25% — and even more for an onshore one as the steel can be used for the entire tower, according to Vestas. Though the turbines will take the same amount of time to be made as conventional ones, they’ll cost more, it said without elaborating.

Vestas raised prices in 2021 due to higher steel and transportation costs, and that helped feed into better profit margins amid a pickup in orders. In fact, signs of improvement have emerged for the broader industry, which had been beset by inflation, rising borrowing costs and supply chain disruptions.

The Danish company is also opening a Polish factory to produce blades taller than the Statue of Liberty, another indication that future demand should remain healthy. That should bode well for sales of greener turbines as well.

“Our expectation is that demand will increase,” Ekstrand said, without elaborating on any talks Vestas is having aside from the Baltic Power project, which is expected to start generating in 2026. “To continue to make investments into a product like this, it is key that there is the sufficient demand.”

