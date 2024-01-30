Cable failure strikes North Sea wind farm – but ‘meshed’ grid saves the day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Cable failure strikes North Sea wind farm – but ‘meshed’ grid saves the day

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
30/01/2024, 4:35 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DEME Groupcable failure wind farm
The Rentel wind farm.

Cable failure has struck a wind farm in the North Sea, but its “meshed grid solution has prevented an outage.

Belgian grid operator Elia said the Rentel wind farm, 21 miles off the country’s coast, was which has meant reduced capacity for it and other projects Rentel is linked to.

The cause of the problem is being investigated, but Elia underlined that the country’s security of supply is not in jeopardy.

Despite the damage, the wind farm is able to continue to generate power because it is linked into a “meshed high-voltage grid” with three other wind farms – Mermaid, Northwester 2 and Seastar.

Rentel has two export cables: one running to the coast (currently interrupted) and another running to the Modular Offshore Grid (MOG).

wind farm cable failure © Supplied by Elia
Rental is part of a MOG integrated grid, which has prevented an outage.

To avoid overloading the MOG’s cables, generation capacity is being limited from the four projects during high wind periods, with the wind farm owners being compensated.

Combined, the quartet boast around 800 megawatts (MW) of capacity.

The MOG has been operational since 2019, bundling electricity from the four wind farms and transmitting it to the mainland via joint subsea cables.

Elia designed the project so it “guarantees that the wind farms can always transmit the power they generate to the mainland, even if one of the cables is temporarily unavailable”.

Cable failures continue to plague the industry and have been identified as a significant barrier to offshore wind projects.

There remains a significant challenge to insuring such cables, with one expert noting last year that 85% of offshore wind claims relate to underwater cables, at an average settlement of £9m.

Another broker said the high number of claims is affecting capacity and coverage.

Read more here:

Subsea cable failures could derail offshore wind ambitions

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts