Orsted faces investor pressure to cut dividend after share slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Orsted faces investor pressure to cut dividend after share slump

By Bloomberg
05/02/2024, 7:54 am
© BloombergMads Nipper, chief executive officer of Orsted A/S, during a panel session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20.
Mads Nipper, chief executive officer of Orsted A/S, during a panel session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20.

Wind-energy titan Orsted A/S (CPH:ORSTED) will pitch its strategic plan to investors this week, after a disastrous 2023 that saw a multi-billion-dollar writedown on US projects and the dismissal of two top executives.

Just eight months after its last major update to shareholders, the firm will seek to make the case that supply-chain issues and soaring costs are now contained. Chief Executive Officer Mads Nipper will need to present a convincing recovery plan after overseeing Orsted’s value slide to less than a third of its 2021 peak.

“A lot of the trust in management disappeared,” said Casper Blom, an analyst at Danske Bank A/S. At Wednesday’s presentation, “they need to be detailed in the plan to try and restore some of that trust.”

One easy win would be to cancel the dividend, Blom said. Orsted is essentially a growth stock, with most private investors keen that it finance future expansion rather than return cash to shareholders. Doing so would also help the company avoid issuing new capital, something that could endanger its credit rating.

A Bernstein survey found that cutting the dividend is investors’ preferred option to bolster the balance sheet, followed by cost cuts and asset sales. About two-thirds of respondents said an equity raise was their least favored course of action.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Orsted Shares Have Underperformed Broader Market

At Orsted’s capital markets day last June, managers appeared confident they’d ride out the storm of ballooning costs, supply bottle necks and rising interest rates that had upended the offshore wind business.

The Danish company had ambitious plans in the US, where it saw an opportunity to replicate its leading position in Europe. Management assured investors that the American portfolio was still on track, betting on an improvement in tax provisions for wind farms such as its Ocean Wind 1 project off New Jersey.

Orsted projects scrapped

Shortly afterward, Orsted conceded that talks on tax benefits weren’t progressing as well as it had hoped. By the end of October, the company had abandoned Ocean Wind 1 and its successor, Ocean Wind 2. The setbacks to the US business came at a total cost of 28.4 billion Danish kroner ($4.1 billion).

For a company that’s developed offshore wind farms since the 1990s, the decision to ditch the American projects shocked investors and sent the stock down 26% in one day. Nipper dismissed Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lerup and Chief Operating Officer Richard Hunter soon after.

After a troubled year, executives need to put forward a specific plan Wednesday for repairing the balance sheet. But they must also answer concerns and explain how they got it so wrong, said Deepa Venkateswaran, an analyst at Bernstein.

“Historically, they’ve always had a track record of being on budget, on time, ahead of costs,” Venkateswaran said. “Now risk management is broken.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts