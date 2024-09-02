Equinor to downsize renewables unit, begins talks with unions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Equinor to downsize renewables unit, begins talks with unions

By Bloomberg
02/09/2024, 10:02 am
© BloombergKrst processing plant in Rogaland in Norway.
Krst processing plant in Rogaland in Norway.

Equinor ASA will downsize its renewables unit and is beginning discussions with unions regarding employees at the division.

The Norwegian company becomes the latest European oil and gas producer to adjust its clean-energy strategy as the industry faces the dual challenge of rising costs and low returns. Equinor will prioritize profitability over growth and undertake fewer renewables projects in fewer markets, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

“Renewables is in a down cycle, and the next two to three years will be about getting in shape to compete effectively when the industry rebounds,” Pal Eitrheim, head of the renewables unit at Equinor, said in the memo. After having scrapped projects with “poor economics,” the company needs to do “even more to adjust to the new realities we are facing.”

A spokesperson for Equinor declined to comment.

European oil majors have been under pressure from investors for several years to boost cash returns by focusing on their core petroleum business. At the same time the renewables sector — particularly offshore wind — has struggled with rising interest rates, supply chain bottle necks and cost inflation.

BP Plc said in in 2023 that it would pump more oil and gas than previously planned and pause its expansion in offshore wind, while Shell Plc has scaled back plans to cut CO2 emissions and invest in renewable power.

© Supplied by SSE
Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

For employees at Equinor, the company has started a “dialogue with union representatives” to settle on a process, according to the memo. Engagement with UK employees will be through Works Councils and staff will be invited to town hall meetings to discuss the changes, according to the memo. The first of these was held on Thursday afternoon.

While Equinor has remained committed to its long-term renewable targets, the company is in a phase where it “must shift priorities from growth and optionality to increased emphasis on profitability,” Eitrheim said in the memo.

This year is due to be “the busiest year of execution ever” for Equinor’s renewables division, according to the memo, as the company proceeds with three large-scale wind projects — Dogger Bank in the UK, Empire Wind 1 in the US and Baltyk 2 and 3 in Poland.

While these projects remain on track and are forecast to require additional personnel as they proceed, the company is reducing early-phase spending and administrative costs, and “simplifying” its approach, according to the memo.

The company’s renewables unit has suspended business development activities in France, Spain, Portugal and Vietnam and is assessing its entire Americas portfolio to make cost-cutting measures where possible. Depending on the outcome of license awards in Australia, adjustments to projects will be made in that market as well, according to the memo.

 

