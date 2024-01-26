BP untangles itself from equinor on NY offshore wind projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

BP untangles itself from equinor on NY offshore wind projects

By Bloomberg
26/01/2024, 6:41 am
© Photo: Jan Arne Wold / EquinorEquinor and BP terminated their New York Empire Wind 2 agreement
BP (LON: BP) and Equinor ASA are parting ways in the US offshore wind market.

The companies are 50-50 partners in two projects off the New York coast, but under a transaction announced Thursday they will each assume full control of one of the planned wind farms.

The London-based oil major will take a pre-tax impairment charge of around $600 million, while Equinor expects a combined loss of around $200 million.

The US offshore wind industry was battered last year by rising costs that prompted developers to delay or cancel multiple projects.

The joint venture between the two energy giants was formed as the US market was newer and riskier, and this transaction is a sign that industry uncertainty is waning, according to Timothy Fox, an analyst at ClearView Energy Partners.

“Now that there’s really strong policy driving offshore wind, the long-term risk that encouraged them to do it together is no longer there,” he said.

Under the deal, BP will take Equinor’s 50% stake in the Beacon Wind project, and Equinor in turn will get BP’s 50% share in the Empire Wind development.

The transaction also has the two companies swapping ownership of onshore assets in New York City. Equinor gets full ownership of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal lease and BP will take over the Astoria Gateway for Renewable Energy.

Still, the charges reflect the challenges in the emerging US market. The swap is the latest development in what has proved to be a problematic project for BP.

Several analysts and investors have expressed concern that it overpaid for the assets when it first bought the stake from Equinor for $1.1 billion in 2020.

Since then, soaring costs and rising interest rates have added to woes in the US offshore wind industry, with BP’s own head of gas and low-carbon energy saying it was “fundamentally broken.”

In November, BP’s Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath said that a “fundamental reset” was needed but that issues could be fixed.

Offshore wind in the US has faced a difficult path recently. Many projects are in jeopardy as developers have been forced to recalculate the figures for proposals originally modeled years ago, with some delayed or even canceled.

On the other hand, the first two big wind farms, Vineyard Wind off the coast of Massachusetts and South Fork Wind off the coast of New York, successfully begun sending electricity ashore in recent months.

