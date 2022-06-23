Police escorted transformers to make way from Lerwick Port to Viking Wind Farm this Sunday

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A police escorted convoy of two grid transformers between the Port of Lerwick and the Viking Energy Wind Farm (VEWF) construction site is scheduled to take place on Sunday (26 June).

The convoy will leave the Port’s Greenhead Base in Lerwick at 10.30pm, travel along the A970, and is expected to arrive at the new access road at Sandwater by 3.30am on Monday (27 June).

The transformers will make up part of the new VEWF substation. Two remaining transformers are expected to be delivered to the construction site in early August.

Stakeholder Manager for VEWF, Aaron Priest said: “These transformers are critical items for the substation operation. Due to their scale, they require a police escort to move them from Lerwick Port on to site.

“In advance, we’d like to thank drivers and residents for their patience while the delivery takes place. Public safety is paramount and in co-operation with Police Scotland, our team will do their very best to keep any disruption to a minimum.”

The transformers started their journey in Linz, Austria.

Grid Transformer Specification

Make/Model: Siemens 135MVA Transformer Dimensions:

· Approx. length 8.5 m

· Approx. width 5.1 m

· Approx. height 6.5 m

· Approx. delivery weight 94 tonnes

· Full assembled weight 122.4 tonnes