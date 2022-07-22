Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

‘Surprise visitors’ as turbine tech spots Minke whales at Scottish wind farm

Stunning footage has been captured of whales making a surprise visit to turbine technicians at a North Sea wind farm.
By Allister Thomas
22/07/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas

A pair of videos, taken in the last month and shared by SSE Renewables, have been captured by tech David Later at the Beatrice project, around eight miles off the Caithness coast in the Outer Moray Firth.

Commentators have identified the marine mammals as Minke Whales, which are likely to be spotted from headlands and ferries, according to NatureScot.

Adults tend to reach a length of between 7-9 metres and can live for up to 50 years, the nature agency said.

However a large proportion of Minke whales who use the Moray Firth to feed are juvenile.

All videos and images are credited to David Larter/ SSE.

Most of the UK’s population are seen in Scotland, where they’re most frequently sighted between May and October. In the Moray Firth, May and June are the best calendar months for sightings.

On social media, Beatrice wind developer SSE said: “Incredible footage of the local wildlife captured by inspection technician, David Larter, at our Beatrice offshore wind farm, off the coast of Caithness, last week”.

On his own social media, Mr Larter mentioned that his team “got a few nice surprise visitors” during a trip to Beatrice, which is an “awesome perk of working out to sea”.

The Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm became operational in June 2019 following seven years of development and three years of construction.

According to its developers, the project is “one of the largest ever private investments in Scottish infrastructure” with capital expenditure of around £2.5bn.

The 84-turbine scheme provides enough wind powered electricity for up to 450,000 homes.

