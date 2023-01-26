ScotWind will be turning point in Scotland’s chequered offshore wind past, says FM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

ScotWind will be turning point in Scotland’s chequered offshore wind past, says FM

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/01/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Tim Edgeler/ScottishSturgeon Scotwind turning point
Nicola Sturgeon delivering the keynote at Scottish Renewables's Offshore Wind Conference 2023 in Glasgow.

Nicola Sturgeon delivered her vision for Scotland’s offshore wind sector in front of industry leaders in Glasgow yesterday.

While underlining the “incredible progress” that has been made “over the course of the last decade”, the First Minister lamented a lack of local input in Scotland’s existing wind farms.

There is an “expectation” from government though that the ScotWind leasing round will mark a step change in the fortunes of the country’s renewables supply chain.

Ms Sturgeon told delegates at Scottish Renewables’ Offshore Wind Conference that they should “feel a sense of pride” about the industry’s achievements to date.

“But it also give us great heart and great optimism, and fuel our ambition for the future,” she added.

“It is clear that we still have a very long way to go. It’s also clear that we’ve not done as well as we should have in the past in securing supply chain opportunities that offshore wind presents.

“My hope, actually I’ll put it more strongly than that. My expectation is that Scotwind marks a real turning point. We need to accelerate our energy transition, and secure the benefits of renewables.

“Our shared and collective priority must be to intensify the work we’re doing together to achieve shared ambitions for the benefit our own generation, and those who will come after us.”

Local content or bust

It is now more than a year since the results of the Crown Estate Scotland’s landmark ScotWind offshore leasing round were made public.

A total of 17 offshore wind projects, with a combined capacity of just shy of 25 gigawatts (GW), were offered seabed rights in the process.

Three further schemes were then successful in the clearing round, which allocated space of Shetland, taking the total outcome to almost 28GW.

Many are pinning their hopes on offshore wind to absorb thousands of jobs in the coming decades as North Sea oil and gas winds down.

Union ScotWind supply chain © Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
The Bi-Fab fabrication yard in Methil before being mothballed in 2020.

But despite the numerous turbines spinning offshore Scotland, there has been very little domestic industrial benefit to show for them, with most of the fabrication work taking place overseas.

Despite many pledges that ScotWind project will be different, there is understandably still a large degree of scepticism, particularly from trade unions.

A year on

Reflecting on the results of the process a year on, Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower said: “ScotWind continues to be one of the biggest milestones in Scotland’s industrial history. Its size and scale is an absolute gamechanger for the renewables industry – not just here in Scotland, but right across the globe – and it will deliver a massive green step towards Net Zero.

“This was correctly the focus when the successful projects were announced a year ago.

Sturgeon Scotwind turning point © Chris James
CEO of ScottishPower Renewables Keith Anderson.

“The go-ahead on commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects like the ones we’re developing with Shell in the North Sea – the likes of which have never been seen before anywhere in the world – will kickstart a new global green industry.

“And just as we saw with offshore oil and gas in the 1970s, that industry will develop, grow and support the green industrialisation of the north of Scotland – keeping the region at the heart of our energy future and unlocking economic opportunities right across the supply chain.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts