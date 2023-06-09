Vestas wins 49 turbine order for Scottish wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Vestas wins 49 turbine order for Scottish wind farm

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/06/2023, 11:25 am Updated: 09/06/2023, 11:27 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by VestasVestas turbine wind farm

Danish turbine manufacturer Vestas will supply units for an onshore wind farm in the south of Scotland.

Brockwell Energy has dished out a contract for the North Kyle wind park, which it is developing in East Ayrshire.

The order is comprised of 49 V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, and covers the supply, delivery, and commissioning of the structures.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 30-year “Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000)” agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are excited to partner up for the first time with Brockwell Energy Limited to deliver one of the largest onshore projects in the UK as the market scales to achieve net zero,” says Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, vice president sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas.

“North Kyle is yet another order for the V136-4.5 MW turbine and takes Vestas beyond 4 GW under full scope service in the UK and Ireland”.

Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of next year, with commissioning scheduled for completion towards the end of 2025.

Brockwell Energy submitted an application to Scottish Ministers in September 2019 for the development of a wind energy project within North Kyle Forest in East Ayrshire.

Financial close on the project, which includes a commitment to restore parts of the former Chalmerston and House of Water coal mining site, was reached earlier this week.

A total of £300 million will be invested in the North Kyle wind park, helping with the regeneration of the region.

Paul Newman, commercial director at Brockwell Energy said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Vestas on Brockwell’s flagship North Kyle project. We look forward to continuing our positive collaboration with Vestas during the construction and long-term operational phase of the project. Once constructed the project is expected to generate sufficient green energy to power 163,000 homes and will make a significant contribution to the UK’s net zero target”.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts