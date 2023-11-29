UK Government looks beyond price for ‘most impactful’ CfD round yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK Government looks beyond price for ‘most impactful’ CfD round yet

By Allister Thomas
29/11/2023, 4:56 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Kami Thomson/ DCTar7 cfd
UK energy minister speaking at Energy Voice's ETIDEX event, P&J Live.

The UK Government is consulting on so-called “sustainable industry rewards” for what it hopes to be its “most impactful” Contracts for Difference (CfD) offshore wind round yet.

Allocation Round 7 (AR7) is due in 2025 and will look beyond strike price for offshore wind developers seeking to win a contract.

Speaking at Energy Voice’s ETIDEX event in Aberdeen, UK energy minister Graham Stuart said: “This could be done by using more environmentally-friendly factories to assemble components, investing in new manufacturing facilities in deprived areas, or finding new, innovative ways to reduce carbon emissions.”

The “rewards”, trailed earlier this month in a wider announcement on improvements to the upcoming AR6 round, are formerly known as non-price factors and the UK Government is inviting views on what they should be.

They come as low strike prices on offer in previous rounds are now in conflict with supply chain constraints and increasing costs – and as a historic singular focus on bringing down the price, successful though it has been, has come at the cost of other benefits like bolstering the UK supply chain.

READ MORE: What are CfDs?

British Steel revival

Earlier this year, in his landmark report to the UK Government, the former offshore wind champion Tim Pick said such measures should be included in future CfD rounds, with a potential example being incentivisation of the green steel industry in the UK.

Speaking to Energy Voice on the sidelines of the ETIDEX conference, Mr Stuart said that’s one area the rewards the AR7 CfD could factor.

“Absolutely. That’s why the government recently announced £500 million to support electric arc furnaces, a much greener system, in Port Talbot.

“Floating offshore wind, as we’ve just heard, will have an enormous amount of steel above the water, but possibly even more below the water. So having green steel serving on the development of our world-leading green floating wind industry is an exciting prospect.

“This isn’t just about meeting net zero. It’s not just about providing energy that’s affordable and sustainable and British. It’s also about laying the foundations for our future economy. And as we and we’ve already seen how decarbonisation can support oil and gas to meet its targets, at the same time, it boosts the opening and strengthening of floating offshore wind.”

Mr Stuart said it could form “part of a revival of British steel” as floating offshore wind ramps up in Scotland and the Celtic Sea.

AR6 and Ar7 CfD rounds

It comes ahead of the AR6 round due next year, where the government has taken steps to improve the attractiveness of the auction.

AR5, earlier in 2023, received no bids for offshore wind developers amid low strike prices and hefty inflationary costs.

Responding, the UK Government has upped AR6’ strike price by 66% from £44/ MWh to £73/ MWh, and by 52% for floating wind projects from £116/ MWh to £176/MWh.

Offshore wind is also getting a separate funding pot “in recognition of the high number of projects ready to participate, this will ensure healthy competition among a strong pipeline of projects”.

Aside the AR7 CfD piece, Mr Stuart highlighted the importance of maintaining the North Sea oil and gas industry going through the energy transition.

He said calls to cease new oil and gas licences is “like saying to Sainsbury’s you can carry on trading, but you can’t restock”.

See the clip below for more:

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts