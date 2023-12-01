UAE’s Masdar buys into £11bn UK wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UAE’s Masdar buys into £11bn UK wind farm

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
01/12/2023, 3:45 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Kamran Jebreili/AP/Smasdar UK wind
COP28 president and Masdar chairman Sultan Al Jaber.

Masdar, the UAE state-owned renewables firm, has acquired a 49% stake in a major UK wind project in the North Sea.

Signed on the sidelines of the COP28 conference in Dubai, Masdar is farming into the Dogger Bank South (DBS) wind farm, operated by Germany’s RWE, around 60 miles off the coast of England.

Masdar said they will jointly invest £11bn on the massive project.

RWE will remain operator with a 51% stake having sold Masdar the remainder, expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

The three gigawatt DBS is planned to be capable of powering up to three million UK homes and creating up to 3,000 jobs.

Construction 

Construction “could start as early as end 2025” said Masdar, with the first 800MW planned to come online in 2029.

DNS is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2031.

UAE industry minister, Masdar chairman and COP28 president, Sultan Al Jaber, said: “As one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms, the Dogger Bank South project will make a huge impact on reducing emissions while supplying millions of UK families and businesses with clean, affordable and secure energy.”

Masdar said it builds on the £10bn UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership to invest in technology, infrastructure and the energy transition.

RWE CEO Markus Krebber added: “We’re delighted to welcome Masdar onboard as our partner and co-investor in the delivery of our Dogger Bank South projects which, at 3GW in size, make up RWE’s largest offshore wind development in the UK.

“With Masdar, we have a strong and renowned partner at our side who shares our ambition to further drive the growth of offshore wind energy. In combination with RWE’s many years of experience in the development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms, we are in an excellent position to strongly support the decarbonisation of the UK.”

© Supplied by Masdar
RWE CEO Markus Krebber and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

UAE agenda at COP

It comes as reports this week highlighted plans by the UAE to use the COP28 conference to push energy deals for Masdar and the state-backed oil and gas firm ADNOC, including exports of the latter’s hydrocarbons.

Leaked documents were reported by the BBC and the Centre for Climate Reporting alleged Sultan Al Jaber, who presides over the conference as president, would raise commercial issues with nearly 30 countries.

