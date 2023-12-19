UK to introduce carbon levy on imports starting 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK to introduce carbon levy on imports starting 2027

By Bloomberg
19/12/2023, 6:54 am
© Bloomberguk carbon levy
Imports of iron, steel, aluminum, ceramics and cement would be subject a carbon border tax from 2027.

The UK will introduce a carbon border levy in 2027 for imports of emissions-intensive goods from countries deemed to have weaker climate rules, following a similar move by the European Union.

Imports of iron, steel, aluminum, ceramics and cement will be subject to the levy, the Treasury said in a statement on Monday. The tax applied will depend on the amount of carbon emitted in production and the gap between the carbon price in the UK and the country of origin.

“This levy will make sure carbon-intensive products from overseas — like steel and ceramics — face a comparable carbon price to those produced in the UK, so that our decarbonisation efforts translate into reductions in global emissions,” chancellor  Jeremy Hunt said in the statement. “This should give UK industry the confidence to invest in decarbonisation.”

The policy is aimed at ensuring companies complying with strict climate laws in Britain don’t face unfair competition from producers in regions with lower costs. The government is confident the UK will have limited exposure to the EU’s carbon border tax when selling goods on the continent after prices in Britain dropped dramatically, Exchequer secretary to the Treasury Gareth Davies said.

UK carbon allowances have slumped 54% this year and are trading at £35.75 (€41.48) a ton, near a record low, while the European equivalent price is €68.17 a ton, data from ICE show.

The UK is consulting on a new Supply Adjustment Mechanism, which removes allowances from the market each year. The government is also seeking views on how to alter the number of free allowances handed out once the border levy kicks in, and expanding the emissions trading system to other sectors.

The consultation documents stop short of proposing a linkup of the UK’s system with the EU’s to try to bridge the price gap that’s emerged. Britain’s weak and volatile carbon price threatens to undermine investment in clean energy and cost the Treasury billions in lost revenue, according to lobby group EnergyUK.

Connecting the systems in future isn’t ruled out by the Brexit trade cooperation agreement, but it’s not on the table for now, Davies said in an interview.

The Treasury said the design of the carbon border tax would be subject to further consultation next year, including the list of products affected.

