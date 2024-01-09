Andy Burnham tells Starmer ‘stick to your guns’ on £28 billion green investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Andy Burnham tells Starmer ‘stick to your guns’ on £28 billion green investment

By PA
09/01/2024, 7:02 am
© Supplied by PAShadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at St Fergus Gas Terminal in Aberdeenshire
Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at St Fergus Gas Terminal in Aberdeenshire

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged not to backtrack on his plans to invest £28 billion in green projects, by Labour’s Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

He told the Labour leader to “stick to your guns” after Sir Keir said he may scale down the investment given the financial picture he would inherit if he becomes prime minister.

Mr Burnham said it is “not spending, this is investment in the future”, as Sir Keir faces pressure over the planned annual green payments.

The Conservatives have been increasing their attacks on Labour over the proposal after the UK entered the election year, but supporters have been concerned about watering down the key pitch.

Mr Burnham told LBC’s Tonight With Andrew Marr: “I would absolutely say to the party, stick to your guns, you’re on the right path.”

The mayor said the investment could reindustrialise the North and make the nation a “clean energy superpower”.

© Supplied by BP
Offshore wind turbine

“That is about building future prosperity. This is not spending, this is investment in the future, investment in new industry, investment in better homes for our residents, better transport,” he said.

Mr Burnham conceded that “you don’t need to spend that level straightaway, you can build up to it”, but warned that “the more we delay” the more other governments will win the green race.

But Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said “you have to pay debt interest on the £28 billion whether you call it ‘spending’ or ‘investment”’.

“Money is money… and on this scale can only lead to tax rises,” the Chancellor said.

Labour promised in 2021 to invest £28 billion a year until 2030 in green projects if it came to power.

But last year shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said it would instead be a target to work towards in the second half of a first parliament, if Labour wins an election.

Sir Keir last week described the policy as a “confident ambition” rather than a commitment.

He said that Labour sticking to its “fiscal rules”, which include making sure debt is falling, was more important than hitting the green spending target.

“That means that if the money is from borrowing, which it will be, borrowing to invest, that the fiscal rules don’t allow it, then we will borrow less,” he said.

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts