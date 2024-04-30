Mingyang eyeing international markets for offshore wind expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Asia

Mingyang eyeing international markets for offshore wind expansion

By Michael Behr
30/04/2024, 7:00 am
Chinese turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy has said that the company is actively exploring international markets despite a fall in its overseas revenue.
A Mingyang offshore wind turbine

Chinese turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy (LON:MYSE) has said that the company is actively exploring international markets despite a fall in its overseas revenue.

In its 2023 Annual Report, Mingyang noted that international markets presents a huge opportunity and that Chinese wind power companies are actively going overseas to seek new development models.

However, the company warned that the business environment is quite different from that in China, which requires experienced teams and professional technical support.

Mingyang warned that the development of its overseas business may be subject to the risk of weaker-than-expected development due to various factors.

Its report noted that western countries have issued plans to simplify approval procedures for new energy projects along with offering subsidies and financial support, offering new opportunities for growth.

“China’s wind power companies are actively promoting international strategies by establishing production bases overseas, jointly developing projects with international partners and through other diversified approaches to expand their global business,” the report stated.

“In addition, by listing on overseas stock exchanges, Chinese wind power companies have strengthened their channel construction and brand building in the international market from the capital market, thereby enhancing their international visibility and market competitiveness.

Financial results

2023 was a difficult year for Mingyang as it suffered falling revenues and profits. It made a total operating revenue of 27.8 billion yuan (£3bn) in full year 2023, a slight decline from the 30.7bn yuan (£3.3bn) it made in 2022.

However, this translated into a profit of 372.4 million yuan (£41mn), an 89.19% decline from the 3.4bn yuan (£374mn) it made in 2022.

Of its operating revenue, 76.5mn yuan (£8.4mn) came from overseas markets, down 93.9% compared 2022.

However, its performance for the first quarter of 2024 was better than the one seen in the same period of 2023. Its operating revenues hit 5bn yuan (£550mn), up 84.6% from the first quarter of 2022’s 2.7bn yuan (£297mn).

Mingyang also posted a profit of 290.7mn yuan (£31.9), compared to a 290.5mn yuan (£31.9mn) loss in the same period of 2022.

Scotland in focus

Mingyang has been eyeing Scotland as a potential base to expand into European markets and to access the North Sea.

The company struck a deal with Opergy Group to help identify potential ports that can house manufacturing facilities for turbines and foundations.

A wind turbine OEM facility, which Mingyang would invest in, has been progressing through the Scottish Government’s Strategic Investment Model (SIM), a programme to align infrastructure and supply chain projects with offshore wind developers.

However, the company’s possible entry into Scotland has raised controversy, with analysts saying it puts the country’s supply chain and energy security at risk.

