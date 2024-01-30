Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas coming to Scotland, says energy minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas coming to Scotland, says energy minister

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
30/01/2024, 11:45 pm Updated: 31/01/2024, 12:03 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
vestas leith
Danish firm said in November it was considering Scotland for 1,000-employee factory.

Vestas, the wind turbine manufacturing giant, is coming to the Port of Leith according to Scotland’s energy minister.

Gillian Martin made the comments during a live podcast recording in Aberdeen to an audience of 300 people on Tuesday evening.

Vestas (CPH: VWS), which was not immediately reachable for comment, has been honing in on Scotland for a new factory.

Queried by an audience member about a lack of domestic manufacturing for Scotland’s energy transition industries, Gillian Martin discussed investment coming in, and pointed to the Danish wind giant heading to the Central Belt.

She said: “Things are happening all the time. Would it be better to have lots of manufacturing here? Yes, and we’re going to have…Vestas are going to come to the Port of Leith with Sumitomo.

“It’s all really starting to happen very, very quickly.”

vestas leith © AGCC
Gillian Martin speaking during a live recording of the Holyrood Sources podcast. Chester Hotel, Aberdeen.

The Copenhagen-headquartered firm said in November it was considering a new facility in the UK which could employ around 1,000 people.

However, CEO Henrik Andersen said it depends on long-term demand signals from the UK Government.

Mr Andersen also said in November that “the North Sea is probably the most attractive area in the world for offshore wind”.

In Scotland alone, a whopping 28 gigawatts of capacity projects are in the pipeline thanks to the vast ScotWind offshore leasing round.

That capacity can’t all be used domestically, and some of the energy will be converted into hydrogen and shipped to Europe, Ms Martin said in her answer.

She was speaking at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen while recording the Holyrood Sources podcast in an event partnered with the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC).

Concerns around a lack of domestic manufacturing companies to build the components for Scotland’s wind farms remain, given its track record.

Many of the country’s fixed-bottom wind farms, such as Moray West finalising construction this year, have had their major components fabricated overseas in areas like the UAE and China.

Asked about manufacturing, Ms Martin discussed export green hydrogen to Germany as part of Scotland’s energy transition efforts.

Earlier, she also discussed Sumitomo’s decision to have a £350m cable factory at the Port of Nigg.

“We’re trying to attract companies to come to Scotland and manufacture here, the Sumitomo decision that was made, which is going to be a cabling factory as well.”

