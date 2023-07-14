Chinese turbine manufacturer exploring setting up shop in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Chinese turbine manufacturer exploring setting up shop in Scotland

By Hamish Penman
14/07/2023, 6:20 am Updated: 14/07/2023, 6:23 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Shutterstock / Flag Worldturbine Scotland China
Opergy Group recently signed a pact to support Mingyang Smart Energy Group to enter the UK market.

One of China’s turbine giants could be poised to deliver a much-needed boost to Scotland’s wanting wind manufacturing sector.

Mingyang Smart Energy Group recently partnered up with Opergy Group in order to chart a course for entering the UK offshore wind market.

Norfolk-headquartered Opergy will help the Chinese group to pinpoint ports and facilities that can house manufacturing facilities for turbines and foundations.

As part of that – and through its Opergy Scotland division – the energy advisory body is exploring opportunities north of the border, where hundreds of turbines will be installed in the coming years.

A UK branch in the pipeline

Mingyang, China’s largest privately owned wind turbine manufacturer, is currently in the process of creating a UK entity to spearhead its market entry.

Once complete, Opergy will begin working with the local team to “identify the right kind of port locations, facilities, partners, and the right kind of supply chain network that will be able to fabricate, install and maintain Mingyang designed turbines”.

© Supplied by Opergy Group
Image: from back left: Isla Robb, Managing Director, Opergy Scotland, Li Bian, Mingyang Smart Energy Group’s General Manager, UK, Johnathan Reynolds, Managing Director, Opergy Group and Ma Jing, Mingyang Smart Energy Groups International CEO. Image credit: Opergy Group.

Johnathan Reynolds, Opergy’s co-founder and managing director, said: “Mingyang want to do this as soon as practically possible. Everybody understands there is a level of urgency behind all of this – you only have to look at some of the plans around Scotwind, INTOG and the Celtic sea – to position Mingyang to potentially supply turbines to those projects.

“But it’s not just about securing turbine supply contracts; in the UK, and certainly in Scotland, it’s pointless if you haven’t got the port facilities and you’re not manufacturing those components in the UK.

“It’s a parallel process looking at building the manufacturing supply chain, identifying the right kind of locations and facilities to accommodate that manufacturing, and laying down everything else that goes with that.”

Some longed for manufacturing capacity

Scotland’s dearth of wind manufacturing capacity means, to date, there has been little domestic benefit derived from the numerous turbines spinning just a few miles off the coast.

It is hoped that Scotwind and INTOG – the two most recent leasing rounds – will mark a step change in that regard, though many have their reservations.

Political promises around green jobs have been a dime a dozen in the last decade, and unless a large part of the next generation of wind farms are made on Scottish soil, its likely history will repeat itself.

Isla Robb, Opergy Scotland’s MD, and formerly of Scottish Enterprise, said: “One thing that Opergy is involved in is the skills requirements for all clean energy sectors. We’re very well networked with training providers, and green jobs is something that we will be focusing on with Mingyang – there’s no point in building a factory if you’ve nobody to work within it.

“We need to make sure there are enough highly trained people doing the jobs that required, whether it be marshalling or factory work.”

OEUK skills © Supplied by (Photo by Peter Macd
A worker passes stored wind turbine blades at the Harland & Wolff shipyard on August 14, 2008 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Supplied by (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

She added: “This isn’t a case of Mingyang setting up shop and doing everything, but they will come and meet the supply chain, because there’s not enough turbine suppliers. That’s where our gap is, and if we can bring over a supplier to fill that gap, and then connect with local companies, that is where we can maximise the opportunity for UK and Scottish firms.”

Mr Reynolds said: “When we announced the partnership there was a sharp intake of breath from some, worried that China is just going to come in and steal the market.

“The reality is that Mingyang is moving away from being a Chinese supplier of turbine, electrolysers, battery storage, solar and everything else, and becoming a global original equipment manufacturer. Their intention is to manufacture in the UK.”

