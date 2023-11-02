Shetland pupils rename ESB-led floating ScotWind project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Shetland pupils rename ESB-led floating ScotWind project

By Andrew Dykes
02/11/2023, 12:08 pm
© ShutterstockCliffs on Shetland.
Cliffs on Shetland.

ESB has announced a new name for its 500MW floating wind farm off the coast of Shetland following a competition among local primary school children.

Formerly known as the Sealtainn Offshore Wind Farm, the project will now be called Stoura Wind Farm.

The name Stoura is, in the words of the competition winner from Bells Brae Primary School, “an old Shetland word which has two meanings. Firstly, it can mean windy. It can also mean wide open space.”

ESB secured the site in the NE1 lease area off the islands’ east coast as part of the ScotWind clearing round, run in the wake of the larger auction in early 2022 for applicants who met the required standards but did not secure their chosen location first time around.

The site is located approximately 40km from Shetland where the water depth is between 100m and 130m, and intends to build a floating project of up to 500MW – enough energy to power around 350,000 homes.

© Supplied by Crown Estate Scotlan
The NE1 area with the outlines of the three wind farms.

Initial supply chain commitments for the three projects that were picked indicate an average of £1.2 billion investment in Scotland per gigawatt (GW) of capacity built.

Cian Desmond PhD, Project Director for Stoura Wind Farm, commented: “We were blown away by the quality of entries from the young Shetlanders.

“This made the task of selecting an overall winner very difficult. In the end, we are delighted with the name Stoura which has strong links to the local landscape, Shetland Dialect and the windy, exposed nature of the site.”

APEM began two-year marine wildlife and onshore vantage point surveys for the scheme last year. which will gauge the impact on coastal birds and habitats at the location of the potential export cable corridor landfall sites.

More recently ESB also bought Wood’s stake in the 50:50 joint venture developing the Lewis Wind Power scheme. Lewis Wind Power received planning consent in 2022 for a 33-turbine wind farm with a capacity of up to 200MW, located to the west of Stornoway.

