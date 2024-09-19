Offshore mooring firm First Marine Solutions extends lease at Montrose Port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Offshore mooring firm First Marine Solutions extends lease at Montrose Port

By Mathew Perry
19/09/2024, 11:41 am
© Supplied by Due North CreativesFMS managing director Steven Brown (L) and Montrose Port chief executive Tom Hutchison.
FMS managing director Steven Brown (L) and Montrose Port chief executive Tom Hutchison.

Scottish offshore mooring firm First Marine Solutions (FMS) has extended its partnership with Montrose Port Authority with a five-year lease agreement.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm has used its base at Montrose Port to provide mooring systems for floating offshore units in the energy sector since 2016.

Mooring systems are a key component of offshore oil and gas operations as well as emerging offshore renewable sectors like floating wind.

Under the new agreement, FMS will also add a new 22,000 square foot warehouse facility as it expands its operations in Montrose.

Montrose Port chief executive Tom Hutchison said the agreement reinforces the port’s capabilities and commitment to a “sustainable offshore future”.

“FMS not only holds a pivotal role within our Port as an integral stakeholder, contributing significantly to our position as the largest chain and anchor port globally, but it also stands as a key employer for Montrose,” Hutchison said.

Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority

“This aligns seamlessly with our trust port status, allowing us to create jobs for our town and make a substantial economic impact on the region.”

FMS managing director Steven Brown said the lease extension consolidates the company’s “already-robust working relationship” with Montrose Port.

“Mobilisation from our dedicated quayside space at Montrose plays a fundamental role in our operations, allowing us to continually strengthen our position across the energy sector,” Brown said.

Montrose offshore wind ambitions

Montrose Port said the partnership builds on its own strategy to support the growing Scottish offshore wind sector.

In April, Montrose became the first port in Scotland to provide power from shore facilities for vessels operating in the offshore energy sector.

Montrose also serves as the operations and maintenance (O&M) base for Seagreen, Scotland’s largest offshore wind development.

turbine installation vessel bottleneck © Supplied by SSE Renewables
A turbine bing installed at Seagreen, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.

The port will also act as the O&M base for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm, which received a Contract for Difference in the recent sixth allocation round.

The Inch Cape contract alone will support 50 jobs at Montrose Port, among 450 jobs created across Dundee, Montrose and East Lothian during the construction phase.

Meanwhile, FMS is also targeting further growth following the launch of its renewable energy consultancy in 2020.

FMS said its mooring systems will play a “pivotal role in bridging the gap between traditional and renewable energy”.

Last month, offshore wind developers BlueFloat Energy and Nadara selected FMS to provide engineering consultancy services across four ScotWind and INTOG projects.

 

