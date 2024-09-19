Offshore mooring firm First Marine Solutions extends lease at Montrose Port

Scottish offshore mooring firm First Marine Solutions (FMS) has extended its partnership with Montrose Port Authority with a five-year lease agreement.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm has used its base at Montrose Port to provide mooring systems for floating offshore units in the energy sector since 2016.

Mooring systems are a key component of offshore oil and gas operations as well as emerging offshore renewable sectors like floating wind.

Under the new agreement, FMS will also add a new 22,000 square foot warehouse facility as it expands its operations in Montrose.

Montrose Port chief executive Tom Hutchison said the agreement reinforces the port’s capabilities and commitment to a “sustainable offshore future”.

“FMS not only holds a pivotal role within our Port as an integral stakeholder, contributing significantly to our position as the largest chain and anchor port globally, but it also stands as a key employer for Montrose,” Hutchison said.

“This aligns seamlessly with our trust port status, allowing us to create jobs for our town and make a substantial economic impact on the region.”

FMS managing director Steven Brown said the lease extension consolidates the company’s “already-robust working relationship” with Montrose Port.

“Mobilisation from our dedicated quayside space at Montrose plays a fundamental role in our operations, allowing us to continually strengthen our position across the energy sector,” Brown said.

Montrose offshore wind ambitions

Montrose Port said the partnership builds on its own strategy to support the growing Scottish offshore wind sector.

In April, Montrose became the first port in Scotland to provide power from shore facilities for vessels operating in the offshore energy sector.

Montrose also serves as the operations and maintenance (O&M) base for Seagreen, Scotland’s largest offshore wind development.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables

The port will also act as the O&M base for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm, which received a Contract for Difference in the recent sixth allocation round.

The Inch Cape contract alone will support 50 jobs at Montrose Port, among 450 jobs created across Dundee, Montrose and East Lothian during the construction phase.

Meanwhile, FMS is also targeting further growth following the launch of its renewable energy consultancy in 2020.

FMS said its mooring systems will play a “pivotal role in bridging the gap between traditional and renewable energy”.

Last month, offshore wind developers BlueFloat Energy and Nadara selected FMS to provide engineering consultancy services across four ScotWind and INTOG projects.