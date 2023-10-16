Seagreen wind farm now fully operational

Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, Seagreen, is now fully operational, with all 114 Vestas V164-10.0 MW turbines installed at the site.

The project that comes from a partnership between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies has reported it is now fully operational and generating renewable energy for the UK’s power grid.

Seagreen is now Scotland’s largest wind farm as well as the world’s deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm, with its deepest foundation installed at around 192 feet below sea level.

News of the 1,075MW project’s completion was welcomed by Scotland’s first minister.

Humza Yousaf said: “This significant milestone for Seagreen is also significant for Scotland, taking us a step closer to creating a net zero energy system that delivers affordable, secure and clean energy.

“Delivering on our climate obligations is an absolute priority for the Scottish Government – so too is our unwavering commitment to a just transition for workers.

“We are determined to maximise the economic opportunity Scotland’s offshore wind potential presents, by developing local supply chains, embedding innovation, boosting skills, creating jobs, and benefitting people and communities.”

Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE Renewables, explained: “Seagreen has contributed over £1 billion to the Scottish economy, supporting thousands of jobs.

“We’re now looking forward to the next 25-plus years as SSE Renewables takes on operational responsibilities for Seagreen, ensuring it plays a key role in the energy transition and the delivery of secure, homegrown clean and green energy to Scottish and UK customers.”

The Seagreen partnership

The project is a joint venture with the French supermajor TotalEnergies holding a 51% stake in the renewable energy project. SSE Renewables holds the remaining stake.

Recently, it was reported that TotalEnergies was weighing a sale of part of its stake in Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.

Seagreen is a £3 billion project and has the capacity to generate enough renewable electricity to power almost 1.6 million UK homes annually.

Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and chief executive of TotalEnergies, said: “I am very pleased to see Seagreen generating at full power, making it TotalEnergies’ biggest offshore wind farm worldwide.

“This 1GW project is a new step in delivering our strategy of building a world-class, cost-competitive portfolio of renewable energy to deliver clean, reliable and affordable power to our customers.

“It will positively contribute to achieving our Integrated Power 12% profitability target and our objective of reaching more than 100 TWh of power generation by 2030.”

Pushing boundaries

SSE Renewables led the development and construction of the Seagreen project, supported by TotalEnergies.

Going forward, SSE Renewables will operate the offshore wind farm with support from its project partner.

Mr Wheeler commented: “The Seagreen project has pushed new boundaries through its use of innovative suction caisson technology which has allowed our project team to set new records through the installation of the world’s deepest fixed-bottom foundations at the site.

“This makes Seagreen a pioneer for future developments in deeper waters so they can be built faster and more efficiently, accelerating the clean energy transition.”