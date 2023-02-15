Inflatable waterwheels and hydrogen motors amongst new intake of TechX start-ups

An error occurred. Please try again.

The developers of hydrogen motors for aviation and kite-based wind turbines are amongst the next group of start-ups to secure backing in the Net Zero Technology Centre’s (NZTC) TechX programme.

The latest intake for the centre’s award-winning TechX Clean Energy Accelerator programme arrives later this month, with a new twelve-strong cohort for 2023.

Selected from over 200 applications spanning 43 countries, the final dozen will now each receive up to £100,000 in funding and undergo a months-long programme of mentoring and development.

The process will also see them tap into NZTC’s global energy network, including support from the programme’s industry partners bp, Equinor and ADNOC.

NZTC says it hopes the process will help drive the “trailblazing solutions” developed by the early-stage companies, all of which can support the sector’s route to net zero by 2050.

This year’s successful start-ups include:

ACUA Ocean – Hydrogen power train technology to propel unmanned surface vessels.

Electrogenos – A novel catalyst and electroplating process for alkaline electrolysers.

Fluxart – Cryogenic superconducting hydrogen motors to decarbonise aviation.

Hydrowheel – Novel inflatable waterwheel technology, generating renewable energy from tidal power.

MESPAC – space-based metocean survey intelligence for offshore renewable energy.

Myriad Wind Energy Systems – Modular multi-rotor wind turbines.

Parallel Carbon – direct air capture technology that utilises renewable energy and abundant minerals.

PuriFire Labs – Cryogenic carbon capture technology.

Wastewater Fuels – Microbial electrolysis cells for green hydrogen production from wastewater.

Waterwhelm – Forward osmosis desalination technology to enable energy efficient hydrogen production in regions of fresh water unavailability

WaveX – Foundation-free wave energy converter, deployed within seabed.

Windswept – Scalable kite wind turbines with lightweight and efficient blades.

Four of this year’s 12 firms have a female founder with an equity stake, as the NZTC continued its call to champion more women in the energy and tech sectors.

In addition, the programme will include training to help tackle unconscious bias and support the companies in building diverse teams.

To date some 45 start-ups have been supported through the programme and have gone on to generate more than £10m in collective revenue and raise over £50m in equity.

NZTC TechX director Mark Anderson said: “Now in its fifth year, TechX continues to discover and support start-ups with revolutionary solutions that will be essential to unlocking clean energy. The level of innovation from this year’s cohort is nothing short of inspiring – their drive, commitment and potential is what makes start-ups key in the transition to net zero.”