£2 million investment announced by waste management leader

A world-class name in specialist industrial services, specialist waste management services and process decontamination has announced plans for another phase of investment, totalling £2 million.

A world-class name in specialist industrial services, specialist waste management services and process decontamination has announced plans for another phase of investment, totalling £2 million.

During 2024, Denholm Environmental Limited (a Denholm Energy subsidiary) will invest a significant sum in improving and upgrading UHP jetting guns, shrouds and swivel assemblies to the best and safest available on the market, significantly enhancing ease of use and safety features for operators across its UK operations.

© Supplied by Denholm Environmenta

In addition, a new (PTS) Premier Transfer System will increase offshore tank cleaning capabilities, and a new 32 tonne rigid ADR specification tanker will join the fleet at Invergordon. As well as further investment in hazardous waste bin capabilities, a state-of-the-art DISAB vacuum tanker will bolster the fleet in Carlisle, taking the total number of DISABs across the company to seven.

Three UHP jetting trailer units will join the ranks in Invergordon, Grangemouth and Carlisle, primarily to uplevel service provision to the onshore distillery and industrial sectors. Meanwhile the addition of another Dmax screener, offering waste minimisation and de-watering, at source will bring Denholm Environmental’s total to eight across its sites.

The move is part of a rolling programme of sustainable investment which saw £1.5 million ploughed into trucks, tankers and more in 2023. It is anticipated that the resulting increase in capacity will also spark the creation of an unspecified number of additional jobs during 2024.

Commenting on the news, Denholm Environmental Managing Director Brian Ritchie said: “This announcement is the latest phase in a continuous programme of investment which underlines our commitment to both key traditional and emerging markets.

“By significantly enhancing our service provision to customers in line with the safety of our people, we look to the future with confidence and optimism, and stand ready to embrace a growing number of opportunities across our chosen client sectors.”

Denholm Environmental is a leading one-stop, turnkey provider of specialist industrial services, liquid waste management and decontamination solutions to the oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, utilities, brewing & distilling, marine, construction and aquaculture industries including general commercial and domestic clients and works closely with customers to provide bespoke, uncompromising solutions which give the option to combine services whilst considering key issues such as cost and schedule delivery.

The company uses state-of-the-art equipment backed by experienced, professional technicians and operatives to deliver solutions which are always tailored to the requirements of each client to ensure a bespoke and professional service is delivered.

To find out more, call +44 (0) 1467 629933 or +44 (0) 1349 854454 or +44 (0) 1324 665577 or +44 (0) 01228 672300 email inverurie@denholm-enviro.com or visit www.denholm-enviro.com