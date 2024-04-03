£2 million investment announced by waste management leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Partnership Energy Technology

£2 million investment announced by waste management leader

Reporter
03/04/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Denholm EnvironmentaBrian Ritchie
Brian Ritchie from Denholm Environmental.

A world-class name in specialist industrial services, specialist waste management services and process decontamination has announced plans for another phase of investment, totalling £2 million.

A world-class name in specialist industrial services, specialist waste management services and process decontamination has announced plans for another phase of investment, totalling £2 million.

During 2024, Denholm Environmental Limited (a Denholm Energy subsidiary) will invest a significant sum in improving and upgrading UHP jetting guns, shrouds and swivel assemblies to the best and safest available on the market, significantly enhancing ease of use and safety features for operators across its UK operations.

© Supplied by Denholm Environmenta
Denholm Environmental aims to significantly enhance the ease of use and safety features for operators across its UK operations.

In addition, a new (PTS) Premier Transfer System will increase offshore tank cleaning capabilities, and a new 32 tonne rigid ADR specification tanker will join the fleet at Invergordon.  As well as further investment in hazardous waste bin capabilities, a state-of-the-art DISAB vacuum tanker will bolster the fleet in Carlisle, taking the total number of DISABs across the company to seven.

Three UHP jetting trailer units will join the ranks in Invergordon, Grangemouth and Carlisle, primarily to uplevel service provision to the onshore distillery and industrial sectors.  Meanwhile the addition of another Dmax screener, offering waste minimisation and de-watering, at source will bring Denholm Environmental’s total to eight across its sites.

The move is part of a rolling programme of sustainable investment which saw £1.5 million ploughed into trucks, tankers and more in 2023.  It is anticipated that the resulting increase in capacity will also spark the creation of an unspecified number of additional jobs during 2024.

Commenting on the news, Denholm Environmental Managing Director Brian Ritchie said: “This announcement is the latest phase in a continuous programme of investment which underlines our commitment to both key traditional and emerging markets.
“By significantly enhancing our service provision to customers in line with the safety of our people, we look to the future with confidence and optimism, and stand ready to embrace a growing number of opportunities across our chosen client sectors.”

Denholm Environmental is a leading one-stop, turnkey provider of specialist industrial services, liquid waste management and decontamination solutions to the oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, utilities, brewing & distilling, marine, construction and aquaculture industries including general commercial and domestic clients and works closely with customers to provide bespoke, uncompromising solutions which give the option to combine services whilst considering key issues such as cost and schedule delivery.

The company uses state-of-the-art equipment backed by experienced, professional technicians and operatives to deliver solutions which are always tailored to the requirements of each client to ensure a bespoke and professional service is delivered.

To find out more, call +44 (0) 1467 629933 or +44 (0) 1349 854454 or +44 (0) 1324 665577 or +44 (0) 01228 672300 email inverurie@denholm-enviro.com or visit www.denholm-enviro.com  

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts