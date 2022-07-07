Holyrood asks public for opinion on the future of Scotland’s energy sector

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The public is being asked for their opinions on how Scotland’s energy sector can reach its net zero targets in a way that will benefit Scottish residents.

Over the coming months, people will be asked to voice their opinions on the upcoming draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan (ESJTP) due to be published later this year.

The plan will provide a route map for the future of Scotland’s energy sector and seek to identify the potential opportunities that the energy industry’s transition to net zero can bring.

Holyrood has laid out four aims for the summer of engagement on the ESJTP:

“Ensure that people understand the purpose of the Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan”

“Ensure that those most likely to be impacted are involved in identifying and shaping action”

“Bring people together to talk about how the energy system should work in the future”

and

“Provide opportunities for people to have a say in the changes that will be made”

Just Transition Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Ensuring our journey to net zero is just and fair for everyone is critical.

“That’s why the Scottish Government is planning a summer of engagement so that voices from those involved in the industry can be heard.

“Over the next generation, a just transition will mean good jobs in a thriving, net zero and climate resilient economy.

“It offers the ability to improve the way we live at home as well as expanding the possibilities for exporting our products and expertise around the globe.

“We recognise the significant contribution that workers in the oil and gas sector have made to the prosperity of Scotland and do not want to lose this wealth of experience.

“That’s why we are investing £500 million in a Just Transition Fund to support the north east as one of Scotland’s centres of excellence for the transition to a net zero economy by 2045.

“Our Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan will amplify the voices of those most impacted by the transition to renewables and set out how changes in the energy sector in the decade ahead will be made in a way that is fair and just for all.”

The summer engagement follows the National Just Transition Planning Framework.