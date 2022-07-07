Holyrood asks public for opinion on the future of Scotland’s energy sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holyrood asks public for opinion on the future of Scotland’s energy sector

The public is being asked for their opinions on how Scotland’s energy sector can reach its net zero targets in a way that will benefit Scottish residents.
By Ryan Duff
08/07/2022, 12:01 am
Holyrood

Over the coming months, people will be asked to voice their opinions on the upcoming draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan (ESJTP) due to be published later this year.

The plan will provide a route map for the future of Scotland’s energy sector and seek to identify the potential opportunities that the energy industry’s transition to net zero can bring.

Holyrood has laid out four aims  for the summer of engagement on the ESJTP:

“Ensure that people understand the purpose of the Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan”

“Ensure that those most likely to be impacted are involved in identifying and shaping action”

“Bring people together to talk about how the energy system should work in the future”

and

“Provide opportunities for people to have a say in the changes that will be made”

Richard Lochhead
Richard Lochhead

Just Transition Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Ensuring our journey to net zero is just and fair for everyone is critical.

“That’s why the Scottish Government is planning a summer of engagement so that voices from those involved in the industry can be heard.

“Over the next generation, a just transition will mean good jobs in a thriving, net zero and climate resilient economy.

“It offers the ability to improve the way we live at home as well as expanding the possibilities for exporting our products and expertise around the globe.

“We recognise the significant contribution that workers in the oil and gas sector have made to the prosperity of Scotland and do not want to lose this wealth of experience.

“That’s why we are investing £500 million in a Just Transition Fund to support the north east as one of Scotland’s centres of excellence for the transition to a net zero economy by 2045.

“Our Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan will amplify the voices of those most impacted by the transition to renewables and set out how changes in the energy sector in the decade ahead will be made in a way that is fair and just for all.”

The summer engagement follows the National Just Transition Planning Framework.

