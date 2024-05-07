Why Orkney’s ports will see more success in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Orkney’s ports will see more success in 2024

In partnership with Orkney Harbours Authority
07/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Orkney HarboursHatston Pier
Orkney Harbours has major development in the works and is experiencing huge success.

Orkney Harbours has huge reason for optimism as it forges ahead with plans for 2024.

At the heart of this is the recent launch of the Orkney Future Ports scheme. This ambitious project will position the islands as leaders in the energy transition by enhancing their capabilities in the burgeoning offshore wind industry.

It comes on the back of some record figures in 2023 and huge progress in the Orkney Harbours Masterplan, which will cement the port’s position as one of the leading marine sites in the UK and a bastion of renewable innovation.

What’s to come?

Scapa Flow - a key part of the Orkney Future Ports plan © Supplied by Orkney Harbours
Scapa Flow will be at the forefront of development for Orkney Harbours.

Innovation and sustainability will be at the forefront of Orkney Harbours success this year. Orkney Future Ports sets the stage for transformative projects which will cement the islands’ status as a hub for renewable energy and maritime innovation.

Scapa Deep Water Quay and the Orkney Logistics Base, are spearheading this. But beyond that, planning is underway for Masterplan Phase 2, which will look at infrastructure across all the islands’ other locations.

Orkney Harbours is also committed to driving sustainability initiatives, exemplified by its partnership in the Zero Emission Vessel and Infrastructure fund (ZEVI). The first of the two ZEVI-funded ferries should arrive in late summer. Designed and built by Artemis in Belfast, these hydrofoil, all-electric, vessels will run on two routes to the Outer Isles and will enable Orkney to assess how these vessels work and strengthen connections with our communities.

Other projects include continuing to look at developing land under harbour ownership at Hatston, Stromness and Lyness and working with marine partners and stakeholders to develop small-scale project wins in these locations.

Finally, while renewables are the future, Oil and Gas is still here and the harbour continues to try and maximise opportunities in the ship-to-ship transfer market with strong chances of growth in this area, highlighting the location, facilities and experience in these type of operations. Other projects are also in the pipeline to provide not only income for the harbour but contracts for the local Orkney supply chain.

What will underpin that success?

Two flagship projects are spearheading Orkney Future Ports’ success – Scapa Deep Water Quay and the Orkney Logistics Base at Hatston Pier.

If greenlit, the Scapa Deep Water Quay initiative will transform the potential of Scapa Flow into a national asset for offshore wind infrastructure. Another project in the OFP brand will see the feasibility of making Scapa Flow a licensed location for temporary wet storage for the floating market.

Additionally, the expansion of Hatston Pier into the Orkney Logistics Base underscores Orkney’s commitment to being a hub for diverse industries, from offshore wind to aquaculture. The project promises to enhance Orkney’s berthing capabilities and support its economic diversification efforts.

However, a lack of government funding is hampering progress on these projects.

Paul Olvhoj, business development manager at Orkney Harbours, said: “Both Scapa Deep Water Quay and Hatston Extension are in planning and we continue to engage with the procurement process to have projects that are shovel-ready by the end of the year as was set out by our owners, Orkney Islands Council. The lack of government funding means that there is uncertainty of the final approval and an increased risk in projects not moving forward and port infrastructure is critical offshore wind developments.”

Building on record cruise figures

A cruise ship at Hatston Pier. © Supplied by Orkney Harbours
Cruise figures hit a record high in 2023 and the numbers continue to look good this year.

Orkney Future Ports isn’t the only reason for the islands to celebrate. The continued growth of the cruise sector saw a record year for 2023 with 205 vessels calling at a range of locations across Orkney. These brought in over 200,000 passengers with an economic benefit to the local economy of £15 to £20 million.

Even more excitingly, 2024 looks set to be another record year. There are a record number of calls booked to the outer isles and there is strong growth across all types of cruise caller.

Never ones to rest on their laurels though, the team at Orkney Harbours are developing further plans to manage the cruise offer and are starting to look at a sustainable future with a baseline measuring of emissions from cruise starting this year.

Paul said: “Cruise is a very important part of our work at Orkney Harbours and we are continually striving to improve our offer and ensure that we work with stakeholders and local communities to keep Orkney at the top of cruise companies’ list. We have recently joined the Norwegian-owned Environmental Port Index as a step towards becoming a sustainable destination.”

With success like this, it’s clear Orkney Harbours has a bright and sustainable future.

To learn more visit the Orkney Harbours website.

