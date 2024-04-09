Walking the talk: How ABB IEC Low Voltage Motors is adopting low carbon initiatives in its own operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walking the talk: How ABB IEC Low Voltage Motors is adopting low carbon initiatives in its own operations

09/04/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Definition GroupPerson working in factory.
ABB's IEC LV Motors implements best practices for energy efficiency across its own operations.

As a leader in high-efficiency electric motors, ABB IEC Low Voltage (LV) Motors offers reliable energy-efficient motors for various industries including metals, chemicals, cement and mining, food and beverage.

Electric motors keep industries, processes and applications in constant, productive motion. They also consume over 45 percent of global electricity, and the number of motors is projected to double by 2040.

It has been estimated that if the more than 300 million industrial electric motor-driven systems currently in operation were replaced by high-efficiency, optimised alternatives, it could reduce global electricity consumption by as much as 10 percent.

ABB is in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standards committed to reaching an 80 percent reduction of its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and eliminating them fully by 2050. To do so, initiatives such as transitioning to renewable energy sources, investing in energy-saving technologies like heat pumps, and installing solar power systems across its manufacturing sites are at the core of their strategy.

ABB IEC LV Motors recognises that, as part of this commitment and considering its leadership role, it also needs to “walk the talk” by implementing best practices for energy efficiency across its own operations.

Real-life impact and progress

Woman working in factory © Supplied by Definition Group
ABB’s IEC LV Motors is working to address climate change and create a low-carbon society

Established in 1944, the IEC LV Motors site in Vaasa, Finland is its oldest active site. Spanning two buildings across 36,000 square meters, Vaasa has taken significant strides towards net-zero targets with a notable heat recycling initiative. Excess heat from processes such as cooling devices, HVAC systems, and painting systems is repurposed for warming the site, cutting energy consumption by 7,100 MWh – enough to power around 500 small households. Integrating building automation systems and upgrading to LED lighting on the campus saves an additional 2,800 MWh per year.

Further aligning with environmental goals, the 22,000 square meter Aleksandrów Łódzki site, in Poland, is also excelling in carbon reduction. Goals for the site include cutting annual energy usage by 3 percent by 2025, transitioning entirely to LED lighting, and accomplishing a 90 percent GHG emission reduction by 2025. A solar power facility at the plant, currently under expansion, further underlines this commitment. The power plant currently has its first phase of 0.8MW working, while the next step of 1.1MW began in the last quarter of 2023.

Continuing the trend towards reducing environmental footprint, the Faridabad site in India inspires with its adoption of renewable energy sources and energy-efficient operations. A 330 KWp grid-synchronised rooftop solar plant has been implemented within the site, to increase renewable power usage for its own operations. The site is also outfitted with high-efficiency IE3 and IE4 motors. With various sustainability initiatives, the Faridabad site boasts a platinum rating, under the Green Factory Building rating system from the Indian Green Building Council and is working towards becoming a ‘water-positive’ site (which means replenishing a greater quantity of water for the environment than it uses for its operations).

Catering to specialised customer needs for a range of LV Motors, the Bangalore site has demonstrated its sustainability commitment by implementing energy-efficient solutions such as building automation technology, energy-efficient lighting, and HVAC systems. Furthermore, the site is certified as ‘water-positive’ and over 98 percent of the waste generated at the site is recycled, advancing our commitment to promoting circularity initiatives.

As the second largest of all IEC LV Motors sites, the Shanghai campus in China has complete LED lighting across its 87,000 square meters. Since 2023, the Shanghai campus has replaced 80 of its low-efficiency motors used in production lines and related equipment, with high-efficiency IE4 motors, saving around 100,000 kWh of electricity. The site also has a significant 3.1MWp solar installation, underscoring its commitment to renewable energy and a reduced carbon footprint.

Across all division’s sites, their combined efforts have reached an 84 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions in 2023, from its 2019 baseline. In terms of energy consumption, IEC LV Motors achieved a 9 percent reduction compared to 2022.

Commitment and action

ABB’s IEC LV Motors commitment to low-carbon operations is evident through its initiatives, goals, and real-life impact. By combining ambitious targets with practical measures, the division is walking the talk to address climate change. Through investments in renewable energy, energy-efficient practices and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as high-efficient motors and own site resource generation, ABB IEC LV Motors has made considerable strides in reducing its carbon footprint.

Results at the manufacturing sites serve as examples to businesses of how environmental responsibility and commercial success can go hand in hand. This journey toward sustainability highlights the growing realisation across industries that businesses must lead by example to foster a sustainable future, bridging the gap between promises made and actions taken in operations.

