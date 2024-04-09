Readers react: Should smoking still be allowed offshore?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Readers react: Should smoking still be allowed offshore?

By Ryan Duff
09/04/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by steve taylorShould smoking still be allowed offshore? A 'crazy suggestion' or 'should have never been allowed in the first place.'.
News that the UK’s largest producer of oil and gas is considering new rules on smoking offshore, Energy Voice readers have shared their opinions.

Harbour Energy’s chief medical officer Dr David Leiper “The government’s aim is to try and get us a smoke-free society before 2030, and I’d like to see us align absolutely with the government on that aim.”

Some argued that smoking “should have never been allowed in the first place” while others labelled the idea a “crazy suggestion.”

William Elliott, an engineering offshore representative for TotalEnergies, said: “As much as I hate smoking myself, the people who do smoke need these regular infusions of nicotine to keep themselves chilled.”

He argued that working offshore is already a “stressful environment” and that introducing a smoking ban would make it “significantly worse.”

However, in his conversation with Energy Voice Dr Leiper did explain that those working on Harbour Energy assets will not be left to fend for themselves when an eventual ban comes into place.

The plan is to offer “nicotine replacement therapy over and above e-cigarette utilisation.”

Diving operations supervisor and client CRS for Aramco, David Marshall, sided with a smoking ban as he took to LinkedIn: “Disgusting habit, should of been banned years ago!”

Others pointed to the talent shortage the industry has been facing, claiming that banning smoking would only worsen the issue.

“I think the offshore industry is struggling enough trying to get man power, this wouldn’t help,” said James Brogan, instrument technician for Petrofac.

“As long as there is adequate ventilation and proper smoking areas I don’t see a problem.”

A study into the benefits of cutting tobacco from offshore assets was Abrar Ahmed’s solution in the LinkedIn comments section.

“Pragmatism should prevail,” he said, “conduct some study, if smoking ban doesn’t add to an already challenging manpower constrained situation then certainly ban smoking not only on offshore rigs but also in onshore offices.”

How wide-reaching this ban would be across Harbour Energy’s operations could prove “problematic” one reader said.

Robert Wotherspoon questioned: “Are the same reasons for a UKCS offshore ban, still valid for an onshore UK office ban or indeed a full worldwide Harbour smoking ban?”

“Admirable if it’s worldwide. Anything less is problematic.”

North Sea’s biggest producer aims to see an end to smoking offshore

