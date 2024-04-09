Readers react: Should smoking still be allowed offshore?

News that the UK’s largest producer of oil and gas is considering new rules on smoking offshore, Energy Voice readers have shared their opinions.

Harbour Energy’s chief medical officer Dr David Leiper “The government’s aim is to try and get us a smoke-free society before 2030, and I’d like to see us align absolutely with the government on that aim.”

Some argued that smoking “should have never been allowed in the first place” while others labelled the idea a “crazy suggestion.”

William Elliott, an engineering offshore representative for TotalEnergies, said: “As much as I hate smoking myself, the people who do smoke need these regular infusions of nicotine to keep themselves chilled.”

He argued that working offshore is already a “stressful environment” and that introducing a smoking ban would make it “significantly worse.”

However, in his conversation with Energy Voice Dr Leiper did explain that those working on Harbour Energy assets will not be left to fend for themselves when an eventual ban comes into place.

The plan is to offer “nicotine replacement therapy over and above e-cigarette utilisation.”

Diving operations supervisor and client CRS for Aramco, David Marshall, sided with a smoking ban as he took to LinkedIn: “Disgusting habit, should of been banned years ago!”

Others pointed to the talent shortage the industry has been facing, claiming that banning smoking would only worsen the issue.

“I think the offshore industry is struggling enough trying to get man power, this wouldn’t help,” said James Brogan, instrument technician for Petrofac.

“As long as there is adequate ventilation and proper smoking areas I don’t see a problem.”

A study into the benefits of cutting tobacco from offshore assets was Abrar Ahmed’s solution in the LinkedIn comments section.

“Pragmatism should prevail,” he said, “conduct some study, if smoking ban doesn’t add to an already challenging manpower constrained situation then certainly ban smoking not only on offshore rigs but also in onshore offices.”

How wide-reaching this ban would be across Harbour Energy’s operations could prove “problematic” one reader said.

Robert Wotherspoon questioned: “Are the same reasons for a UKCS offshore ban, still valid for an onshore UK office ban or indeed a full worldwide Harbour smoking ban?”

“Admirable if it’s worldwide. Anything less is problematic.”