STATS Group make senior appointments ahead of international expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Partnership Energy Voice

STATS Group make senior appointments ahead of international expansion

Presented by STATS Group
09/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by STATSSTATS Group UK sales team.
STATS Group (STATS) has appointed Andy Norrie as Head of Sales and Business Development for Europe.

STATS Group (STATS) has appointed Andy Norrie as Head of Sales and Business Development for Europe as the pipeline technology specialist expands its sales team capacity in preparation for growth throughout the continent.

Since joining UK-based STATS in 2011, Andy has accumulated a comprehensive expertise across the company’s technology portfolio in various digital marketing, technical and business development positions, playing a pivotal role in securing offshore, onshore and subsea projects in the UK, Europe and Caspian regions.

He also led the expansion of STATS presence in North America where he was Regional Business Development Manager for Canada, which is now one of the company’s largest international markets.

Based in Kintore near Aberdeen, STATS employs more than 400 staff in the UK, North America, the Middle East and Australasia and is a market leader in the supply of pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services to the energy industry.

A number of promotions designed to position STATS for significant regional expansion and revenue growth have also been announced, including Neil Mackay’s appointment as Senior Business Development Manager.

The promotion recognises Chartered Engineer Neil’s sales experience and successes in expanding STATS presence in the UK onshore gas transmission and distribution market, which included the first use of STATS Remote Tecno Plug technology in the isolation of a 48” pipeline on the National Transmission System.

Joanna Mountford has moved from Key Account Manager of the Process Plant Solutions (PPS) division to Business Development Manager, and will be responsible for promoting the company’s isolation, intervention and PPS products and services in the UK and across Europe.

Nick McKay has moved from the company’s Projects team to join the sales team as Business Development Manager, adding extensive Field and Project experience to the expanded sales team, having previously completed isolation, intervention and repair projects in the UK, North America, Middle East and APAC.

Chartered Engineer Paul Davies, who joined STATS in 2010, has been appointed Technical Sales Engineer and will liaise with design and STATS regional leaders to ensure new and existing product developments meets market needs. He will also provide technical support to the sales process and workscope feasibility assessments, by identifying scope methodologies and asset requirements.

For more information head over to STATS Group’s website.

Recommended for you

Tags