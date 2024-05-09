STATS Group make senior appointments ahead of international expansion

STATS Group (STATS) has appointed Andy Norrie as Head of Sales and Business Development for Europe as the pipeline technology specialist expands its sales team capacity in preparation for growth throughout the continent.

Since joining UK-based STATS in 2011, Andy has accumulated a comprehensive expertise across the company’s technology portfolio in various digital marketing, technical and business development positions, playing a pivotal role in securing offshore, onshore and subsea projects in the UK, Europe and Caspian regions.

He also led the expansion of STATS presence in North America where he was Regional Business Development Manager for Canada, which is now one of the company’s largest international markets.

Based in Kintore near Aberdeen, STATS employs more than 400 staff in the UK, North America, the Middle East and Australasia and is a market leader in the supply of pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services to the energy industry.

A number of promotions designed to position STATS for significant regional expansion and revenue growth have also been announced, including Neil Mackay’s appointment as Senior Business Development Manager.

The promotion recognises Chartered Engineer Neil’s sales experience and successes in expanding STATS presence in the UK onshore gas transmission and distribution market, which included the first use of STATS Remote Tecno Plug technology in the isolation of a 48” pipeline on the National Transmission System.

Joanna Mountford has moved from Key Account Manager of the Process Plant Solutions (PPS) division to Business Development Manager, and will be responsible for promoting the company’s isolation, intervention and PPS products and services in the UK and across Europe.

Nick McKay has moved from the company’s Projects team to join the sales team as Business Development Manager, adding extensive Field and Project experience to the expanded sales team, having previously completed isolation, intervention and repair projects in the UK, North America, Middle East and APAC.

Chartered Engineer Paul Davies, who joined STATS in 2010, has been appointed Technical Sales Engineer and will liaise with design and STATS regional leaders to ensure new and existing product developments meets market needs. He will also provide technical support to the sales process and workscope feasibility assessments, by identifying scope methodologies and asset requirements.

