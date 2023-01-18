Offshore Achievement Awards announces finalists for 2023

The finalists for the 2023 Offshore Achievement Awards have been announced, marking the event’s 36th anniversary.
The event will celebrate the offshore oil and gas and renewables industries, showcasing business growth and accomplishments, recognising outstanding individual achievements, and highlighting revolutionary technologies.
Supported by principal sponsor TAQA, television presenter Rachel Riley will host the black tie event on the 16th of March at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.
The 2023 category finalists are:
Emerging Technology Award:
- Enteq Technologies
- Expro
- Geoptic Infrastructure Investigations
Innovator Award:
- DCN Diving (UK) Limited
- Sentinel Subsea
- ChampionX
- DeltaTek Global
- Rawwater Engineering Company Limited
Internationalisation & Diversification Award – Sponsored by the Energy Industries Council (EIC):
- · Aquaterra Energy
- · Fulkrum
- ASCO
Outstanding Skills Development Award – Sponsored by CNOOC International:
- Stork
- Bilfinger UK
- Altus Intervention
Energy Transition Award:
- · Peterson Energy Logistics
- ASCO
- Shell
Carbon Reduction in Conventional Assets Award:
- TWMA
- Shell
- SeekOps
Digital Innovation Award:
- AIS Survivex
- 4Subsea
- Halliburton
Diversity & Inclusion Award:
- PCL Group Limited
- AFBE-UK
- · Shell UK Limited and Survitec Group
Exceptional Impact Company Award – SME:
- Onboard Tracker™
- Wellvene
- DeltaTek Global
Young Professional Award – Sponsored by Harbour Energy:
- Kieran Hope – Air Control Entech
- Dr. Edris Joonaki – TUV SUD UK National Engineering Laboratory (UK NEL)
- Christopher Venske – Hunting Energy Services Limited (Hunting plc)
- Johnny Pike – Serica Energy
- Caroline Evans-Guthrie – Shell UK Limited
- Tristam Horn – DeltaTek Global
- Amy Connelly – Shell UK Limited
The Significant Contribution Award, sponsored by Frontier Energy Network, will recognise an individual who has made the most significant professional contribution to the offshore energy industry above and beyond their day-to-day role.
Kenny McAllister, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA) organising committee said: “Congratulations to all the worthy finalists shortlisted in this year’s Offshore Achievement Awards. The standard and calibre of entry made it difficult for the judging panel.
“We would like to thank all the organisations who took the time to enter and showcase their exceptional work in the energy sector.
“I would also like to thank the judging panel for their time and commitment to the OAAs.”