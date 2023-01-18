Offshore Achievement Awards announces finalists for 2023

An error occurred. Please try again.

The finalists for the 2023 Offshore Achievement Awards have been announced, marking the event’s 36th anniversary.

The event will celebrate the offshore oil and gas and renewables industries, showcasing business growth and accomplishments, recognising outstanding individual achievements, and highlighting revolutionary technologies.

Supported by principal sponsor TAQA, television presenter Rachel Riley will host the black tie event on the 16th of March at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The 2023 category finalists are:

Emerging Technology Award:

Enteq Technologies

Expro

Geoptic Infrastructure Investigations

Innovator Award:

DCN Diving (UK) Limited

Sentinel Subsea

ChampionX

DeltaTek Global

Rawwater Engineering Company Limited

Internationalisation & Diversification Award – Sponsored by the Energy Industries Council (EIC):

· Aquaterra Energy

· Fulkrum

ASCO

Outstanding Skills Development Award – Sponsored by CNOOC International:

Stork

Bilfinger UK

Altus Intervention

Energy Transition Award:

· Peterson Energy Logistics

ASCO

Shell

Carbon Reduction in Conventional Assets Award:

TWMA

Shell

SeekOps

Digital Innovation Award:

AIS Survivex

4Subsea

Halliburton

Diversity & Inclusion Award:

PCL Group Limited

AFBE-UK

· Shell UK Limited and Survitec Group

Exceptional Impact Company Award – SME:

Onboard Tracker™

Wellvene

DeltaTek Global

Young Professional Award – Sponsored by Harbour Energy:

Kieran Hope – Air Control Entech

Dr. Edris Joonaki – TUV SUD UK National Engineering Laboratory (UK NEL)

Christopher Venske – Hunting Energy Services Limited (Hunting plc)

Johnny Pike – Serica Energy

Caroline Evans-Guthrie – Shell UK Limited

Tristam Horn – DeltaTek Global

Amy Connelly – Shell UK Limited

The Significant Contribution Award, sponsored by Frontier Energy Network, will recognise an individual who has made the most significant professional contribution to the offshore energy industry above and beyond their day-to-day role.

Kenny McAllister, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA) organising committee said: “Congratulations to all the worthy finalists shortlisted in this year’s Offshore Achievement Awards. The standard and calibre of entry made it difficult for the judging panel.

“We would like to thank all the organisations who took the time to enter and showcase their exceptional work in the energy sector.

“I would also like to thank the judging panel for their time and commitment to the OAAs.”