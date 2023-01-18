Offshore Achievement Awards announces finalists for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Offshore Achievement Awards announces finalists for 2023

Finalists announced for Offshore Achievement Awards 2023
By Ryan Duff
18/01/2023, 12:31 pm
Rachel Riley will host the awards of March 16.

The finalists for the 2023 Offshore Achievement Awards have been announced, marking the event’s 36th anniversary.

The event will celebrate the offshore oil and gas and renewables industries, showcasing business growth and accomplishments, recognising outstanding individual achievements, and highlighting revolutionary technologies.

Supported by principal sponsor TAQA, television presenter Rachel Riley will host the black tie event on the 16th of March at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The 2023 category finalists are:

Emerging Technology Award:

  • Enteq Technologies
  • Expro
  • Geoptic Infrastructure Investigations

Innovator Award:

  • DCN Diving (UK) Limited
  • Sentinel Subsea
  • ChampionX
  • DeltaTek Global
  • Rawwater Engineering Company Limited

Internationalisation & Diversification Award – Sponsored by the Energy Industries Council (EIC):

  • · Aquaterra Energy
  • · Fulkrum
  • ASCO

Outstanding Skills Development Award – Sponsored by CNOOC International:

  • Stork
  • Bilfinger UK
  • Altus Intervention

Energy Transition Award:

  • · Peterson Energy Logistics
  • ASCO
  • Shell

Carbon Reduction in Conventional Assets Award:

  • TWMA
  • Shell
  • SeekOps

Digital Innovation Award:

  • AIS Survivex
  • 4Subsea
  • Halliburton

Diversity & Inclusion Award:

  • PCL Group Limited
  • AFBE-UK
  • · Shell UK Limited and Survitec Group

Exceptional Impact Company Award – SME:

  • Onboard Tracker™
  • Wellvene
  • DeltaTek Global

Young Professional Award – Sponsored by Harbour Energy:

  • Kieran Hope – Air Control Entech
  • Dr. Edris Joonaki – TUV SUD UK National Engineering Laboratory (UK NEL)
  • Christopher Venske – Hunting Energy Services Limited (Hunting plc)
  • Johnny Pike – Serica Energy
  •  Caroline Evans-Guthrie – Shell UK Limited
  • Tristam Horn – DeltaTek Global
  • Amy Connelly – Shell UK Limited

The Significant Contribution Award, sponsored by Frontier Energy Network, will recognise an individual who has made the most significant professional contribution to the offshore energy industry above and beyond their day-to-day role.

Kenny McAllister, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA) organising committee said: “Congratulations to all the worthy finalists shortlisted in this year’s Offshore Achievement Awards. The standard and calibre of entry made it difficult for the judging panel.

“We would like to thank all the organisations who took the time to enter and showcase their exceptional work in the energy sector.

“I would also like to thank the judging panel for their time and commitment to the OAAs.”

