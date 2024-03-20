OEUK announces supply chain principles award winners at Aberdeen Share Fair

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has announced the winners of its Supply Chain Principles awards at an event in Aberdeen today.

OEUK said the awards recognise companies “demonstrating an outstanding commitment to strengthening business relationships with their supply chain”.

OEUK unveiled ten ‘principles’ aimed at supporting supply chain firms in 2019, before launching the inaugural Supply Chain Principles awards last year.

In recent years, North Sea energy bosses have been urged to pursue “less adversarial” relationships with a supply chain struggling with soaring costs and fiscal uncertainty.

Despite efforts to improve relations, in January the NSTA revealed operators paid nearly a quarter of their supply chain invoices late in 2022.

Speaking at the opening of its flagship Share Fair event in Aberdeen today, OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse urged member firms to pay bills on time to support the supply chain.

Going for Gold

But amidst the ‘Share Fair’ presentations at the P&J Live in Aberdeen today, OEUK put the spotlight on firms which have worked to foster a positive and constructive relationship with suppliers.

OEUK presented Gold, Silver and Bronze awards to major North Sea operators based on their engagement with supply chain firms in the past year.

© Supplied by Port of Aberdeen

OEUK supply chain and people director Katy Heidenreich said the awards are based on feedback from the industry’s ‘Working as One‘ survey.

“Suppliers are encouraged to rate the cooperative behaviours of their clients and this year we’ve seen double the number of companies achieving gold awards,” Ms Heidenreich said.

“Ten operators and major contractors have been recognised for excellent performance in priority areas including prompt payment of invoices, fair allocation of risk and reward between buyer and supplier, plus openness to supply-chain-led innovation.”

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) supported OEUK in hosting the event, and the organisation’s director of supply chain and decommissioning Pauline Innes welcomed the number of operators achieving an ‘excellent’ rating this year.

“At last year’s awards I urged more companies to go for gold, so it is great news that twice as many have made it to the top of the podium in 2024,” Ms Innes said.

“It is a positive sign that more companies are getting the message that engaging with the supply chain early and treating vendors fairly is crucial to capitalising on energy transition opportunities.”

OEUK Supply Chain Principles awards

OEUK recognised the following companies in its “highest performing” category:

Centrica Energy Storage Ltd

CNR International (U.K.) Ltd

Dana Petroleum

Equinor

Harbour Energy

Neptune E&P UK Ltd

Serica Energy (UK) Ltd

Spirit Energy

TAQA Bratani Ltd

Three60 Energy Ltd

© Bloomberg

Since 2023, OEUK said more companies have earned ‘Silver’ awards, including the following operators and contractors:

Anasuria Operating Company Ltd,

BP

Global Energy (Engineering & Construction) Ltd

INEOS UK SNS Ltd

Ithaca Energy (UK) Ltd

NEO Energy Upstream Ltd

Petrofac Facilities Management Ltd

Repsol Resources UK Ltd

TotalEnergies E&P UK Ltd

Finally, ‘Bronze’ awards were given to the following firms:

Baker Hughes Ltd

Shell UK Ltd

SLB (formerly Schlumberger)

Subsea 7

Last year, OEUK presented Gold awards to Equinor, Spirit Energy, Baker Hughes Limited, Dana Petroleum and Petrofac.