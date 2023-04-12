Energy Institute dinner announces speakers for annual event.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Events

Energy Institute dinner announces speakers for annual event

By Ryan Duff
12/04/2023, 11:34 am
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaEnergy Institute dinner announces speakers for annual event.
Energy Institute dinner announces speakers for annual event.

The Energy Institute Aberdeen, Highlands and Islands branch, has confirmed the speakers for its annual dinner which is set to take place in the Granite City this month.

Coming to the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa on Thursday the 27th of April, the event will play host to an audience of up to 400 delegates.

This year’s speakers include Louise Kingham CBE, senior vice president of Europe and head of country, UK for BP.

© Supplied by Energy Institute
Louise Kingham CBE, senior vice president of Europe and head of country, UK for BP.

A former chief executive of the Energy Institute, Ms Kingham’s work involves identifying opportunities to deliver decarbonized energy solutions at scale. In doing this she works with over 20 fellow heads of countries and governments.

The BP boss will be joined by the Rt Hon Prof Charles Hendry CBE HonFEI, vice president of the Energy Institute and previous Minister of State for Energy from 2010-12.

He was previously the Conservative Party’s spokesman on energy issues, from 2005-2010, and continues to work across the energy sector.

© Supplied by Energy Institute
Rt Hon professor Charles Hendry CBE HonFEI.

The two speakers will be accompanied by the current chief executive of the Energy Institute, Nick Wayth, and the chair of Energy Institute Aberdeen, Highlands and Islands and Net Zero Technology Centre, Rebecca Allison.

Ahead of the annual dinner, Ms Allison said: “The dinner is undoubtedly the highlight of the branch calendar, and we look forward to continuing its long-standing reputation for attracting a large audience to hear from a line-up of eminent speakers.”

Energy Institute describes the evening as a “safe space for evidence-based collaboration, an honest broker between industry, academia, and policymakers.”

Triumphant return

Last year marked the first Energy Institute Aberdeen, Highlands and Islands dinner in two years as the event returned to the Marcliffe Hotel.

The post-COVID return hosted Clara Altobell the vice president of ESG & business innovation for North Sea independent oil and gas producer at Serica Energy as the main speaker.

Also making an appearance, leading impressionist and star of the popular BBC Radio 4 show Dead Ringers, Kevin Connelly, turned up for the event’s return.

To book a seat or table at the event, or to find out more about sponsorship opportunities, email aberdeen@energyinst.org or call Katrina on (01224) 900035.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts