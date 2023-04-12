Sinopec signs up for stake in mega Qatari LNG project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

Sinopec signs up for stake in mega Qatari LNG project

The company took the final investment decision (FID) on NFE in February 2021. Adding the NFE and NFS volumes should boost Qatari capacity from 77mn tpy to 126mn tpy.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/04/2023, 11:39 am
Picture shows; Al-Kaabi and Sinopec chairman Ma Yong-Sheng in Doha. Supplied by QatarEnergy Date; 12/04/2023

QatarEnergy (QE) has struck a deal to transfer a 5% stake in its $28.75 billion North Field East (NFE) expansion to China’s state-owned Sinopec.

The Qatari company said it would hand over a 5% stake in the equivalent of one of the NFE trains, with 8 million tonnes per year of capacity.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, president and CEO of QE, said China was a “major driver of the global energy markets”. The country is a “key market for Qatari energy products. Today’s event underscores QatarEnergy’s commitment to deepening its relationships with key LNG consumers, while prioritizing long-term strategic partnerships and alignment with world class partners from China, represented by Sinopec here today.”

Al-Kaabi signed the deal with Sinopec chairman Ma Yong-Sheng in Doha.

Long term

Sinopec signed up to acquire 4mn tpy of LNG from the NFE project in November 2022. Al-Kaabi noted the 27-year deal was the longest LNG supply agreement in the industry.

“Today, Sinopec will join Qatar’s LNG family becoming the first Asian shareholder in the NFE project.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met in 2022.

“The signing of this agreement today is a concrete move to carry forward what has been agreed between the two heads of state and deepen the partnership between Sinopec and QatarEnergy,” Ma said. “It is another milestone after the signing of the long-term LNG SPA from the NFE project in November 2022, marking the integrated cooperation achieved by both companies on the NFE project.”

Ma went on to express the hope that Sinopec and QE would “continue to explore new LNG cooperation opportunities”. They should “further expand cooperation areas to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results”.

The NFE project is due to come online in 2026, while North Field South (NFS) should start in 2027. NFE will produce 32mn tpy of LNG, from four mega trains. QE has signed up TotalEnergies, Shell, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and Eni for the work.

