Events

Registrations open for Offshore Europe as event celebrates 50 years

By Ryan Duff
21/04/2023, 9:56 am
38,000 people attended the last in-person Offshore Europe in 2019.

Registrations for the energy transition-themed Offshore Europe have opened as the Aberdeen event celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The free-to-attend event will come to the Granite City’s P&J Live from 5-8 September with the theme ‘Accelerating the transition to a better energy future’.

The event organisers say that the move away from oil and gas and into renewables is more prominent than ever before.

Offshore Europe 2023 will see the Energy Transition Theatre, a new Energy Transition Zone and net zero topics will play a big role in keynote and technical conference programmes.

A new Offshore Wind Theatre will host discussions on the role of offshore wind in the changing energy landscape. While a Hydrogen Hub will showcase hydrogen technology and know-how helping the acceleration to a cleaner energy future.

A Future Opportunities Theatre will provide free learning and insight on current and upcoming opportunities in late life and decommissioning of offshore assets.

In addition, this theatre will also provide insight into emerging decarbonisation activities including deep geothermal energy and CCUS.

New this year, the Future Talent Hub will look at the skills, talent and approaches needed to make sure the industry attracts, retains and develops the people who will manage our energy future.

The 2023 conference, curated by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, is themed ‘Securing sustainable and equitable energy for the next 50 years and beyond’.

© Derek Ironside
Conference session at SPE Offshore Europe 2019.

Twelve strategic panel sessions and 18 technical programme sessions will cover four key topics of energy security, energy transition, innovative technology, and future talent. The plenary line-up will be announced in the next few weeks.

Jonathan Heastie, portfolio director – energy and marine at Reed Exhibitions, co-organiser with the Society of Petroleum Engineers said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors from more than 120 countries to Aberdeen in September, to meet and do business with over 750 exhibitors who can help them accelerate our transition to a better energy future.”

Registrations are available here.

