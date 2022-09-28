Offshore Europe looks to accelerate transition at half-century event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Offshore Europe looks to accelerate transition at half-century event

SPE Offshore Europe has launched a call for papers for its 2023 event, celebrating 50 years since the first conference was held at Aberdeen University in 1973.
By Andrew Dykes
28/09/2022, 8:01 am
© Supplied by Big PartnershipThousands of people descend upon Offshore Europe, which is held every two years in Aberdeen.
The milestone gathering of energy delegates is set to be held at P&J Live in Aberdeen from 5-8 September 2023 and will be focused on the theme of ‘Accelerating the transition to a better energy future’.

The programme will rest on four key pillars – energy security, energy transition, future talent and innovative technology – around which the content and features, including show floor theatres, will be based.

The call for papers for the technical programme is now open, with organisers inviting submissions for oil & gas, digital and net zero topics by 13 February 2023.

The event will be the first in-person incarnation of the biennial conference since 2019, after a spate of delays and cancellations throughout the COVID pandemic.

The most recent, scheduled for February 2022, was cancelled due to rising Omicron cases across the UK and followed a smaller virtual conference held in September 2021.

The cancellation was dubbed a “hammer blow” to north-east businesses who in previous years could count on the global gathering to attract tens of thousands of people to the Granite City, along with millions of pounds for the local economy.

With audiences now keen to return to in-person meetings, co-organisers Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and Reed Exhibitions say they intend to celebrate everything achieved over the last fifty years, from new business to new contacts, learning and debates.

Attendees and exhibitors have been invited to share their Offshore Europe stories with conference organisers, or on social with the hashtag #50YearsOfOE.

© Supplied by SPE Offshore Europe
SPE president Kamel Ben-Naceur.

The 2023 conference and executive committee will be chaired by 2022 SPE president, Kamel Ben-Naceur.

Mr Ben-Naceur draws on over 35 years’ experience in the global energy sector, over a career that has seen him hold positions including chief economist at UAE national energy group ADNOC, director for sustainability, technology and outlook at the International Energy Agency (IEA) and a number of senior roles at Schlumberger.

He is currently CEO of Nomadia Energy Consulting, where he advises on sustainable energy policies and global and regional energy economics and outlooks.

“SPE Offshore Europe 2023 is a unique platform to showcase the latest technical views and developments within the industry. With the overarching theme of ‘Accelerating the transition to a better energy future’, the event aims to deliver a contemporary yet balanced technical programme, covering new areas of interest as well as making time for more long-established topics,” Mr Ben-Naceur remarked.

“We anticipate exciting discussion and debate as the industry steps up to the energy transition challenge.”

Jonathan Heastie, portfolio director for energy and marine at Reed Exhibitions added: “SPE Offshore Europe has been championing North Sea leadership, technology and innovation for 50 years. The event continues to evolve alongside industry and our changing world and the 2023 show promises an impactful conference and show floor reflecting the topics and technology that are motivating the industry as it transitions to a sustainable energy future.”

Mr Heastie said the organisers looked forward to sharing further plans for the landmark event over the coming months.

