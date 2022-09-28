Offshore Europe looks to accelerate transition at half-century event

Something went wrong - please try again later.

SPE Offshore Europe has launched a call for papers for its 2023 event, celebrating 50 years since the first conference was held at Aberdeen University in 1973.

The milestone gathering of energy delegates is set to be held at P&J Live in Aberdeen from 5-8 September 2023 and will be focused on the theme of ‘Accelerating the transition to a better energy future’.

The programme will rest on four key pillars – energy security, energy transition, future talent and innovative technology – around which the content and features, including show floor theatres, will be based.

The call for papers for the technical programme is now open, with organisers inviting submissions for oil & gas, digital and net zero topics by 13 February 2023.

The event will be the first in-person incarnation of the biennial conference since 2019, after a spate of delays and cancellations throughout the COVID pandemic.

The most recent, scheduled for February 2022, was cancelled due to rising Omicron cases across the UK and followed a smaller virtual conference held in September 2021.

The cancellation was dubbed a “hammer blow” to north-east businesses who in previous years could count on the global gathering to attract tens of thousands of people to the Granite City, along with millions of pounds for the local economy.

With audiences now keen to return to in-person meetings, co-organisers Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and Reed Exhibitions say they intend to celebrate everything achieved over the last fifty years, from new business to new contacts, learning and debates.

Attendees and exhibitors have been invited to share their Offshore Europe stories with conference organisers, or on social with the hashtag #50YearsOfOE.

The 2023 conference and executive committee will be chaired by 2022 SPE president, Kamel Ben-Naceur.

Mr Ben-Naceur draws on over 35 years’ experience in the global energy sector, over a career that has seen him hold positions including chief economist at UAE national energy group ADNOC, director for sustainability, technology and outlook at the International Energy Agency (IEA) and a number of senior roles at Schlumberger.

He is currently CEO of Nomadia Energy Consulting, where he advises on sustainable energy policies and global and regional energy economics and outlooks.

“SPE Offshore Europe 2023 is a unique platform to showcase the latest technical views and developments within the industry. With the overarching theme of ‘Accelerating the transition to a better energy future’, the event aims to deliver a contemporary yet balanced technical programme, covering new areas of interest as well as making time for more long-established topics,” Mr Ben-Naceur remarked.

“We anticipate exciting discussion and debate as the industry steps up to the energy transition challenge.”

Jonathan Heastie, portfolio director for energy and marine at Reed Exhibitions added: “SPE Offshore Europe has been championing North Sea leadership, technology and innovation for 50 years. The event continues to evolve alongside industry and our changing world and the 2023 show promises an impactful conference and show floor reflecting the topics and technology that are motivating the industry as it transitions to a sustainable energy future.”

Mr Heastie said the organisers looked forward to sharing further plans for the landmark event over the coming months.