OEUK opens nominations for its annual award ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Events

OEUK opens nominations for its annual award ceremony

By Ryan Duff
22/06/2023, 2:52 pm Updated: 22/06/2023, 2:52 pm
© Supplied by OEUKOEUK award nominations
OEUK opens nominations for its 2023 award ceremony in Aberdeen.

Offshore Energies UK has opened nominations for its 2023 annual award ceremony with three new categories.

Set to take place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Thursday 30 November, this year’s show introduces the Outstanding Contribution to Energy Decarbonisation, Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security, and Neighbour of the Year awards.

Sponsored by Shell, the award ceremony aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals across the offshore energy sector.

OEUK says that the Outstanding Contribution to Energy Decarbonisation award recognises a company that is leading the way in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and driving progress in delivering the UK’s climate change target.

Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security is to be presented to the firm that has had the greatest impact on ensuring the UK’s security of supply in either oil and gas or renewable energies.

The trade body says this will recognise the company that has most effectively demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and measurable outcomes in addressing challenges including energy supply, diversification, efficiency, and sustainability.

The third and final new category, Neighbour of the Year, will recognise companies that exemplify exceptional corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

This comes soon after the announcement that OEUK has appointed Apache, Baker Hughes and NSMP representatives to its board.

Nominations are open for the following categories:

  • Apprentice of the Year
  • Early Career Professional of the Year
  • Equality, Diversity and Inclusion
  • Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security
  • Outstanding Contribution to Energy Decarbonisation
  • Innovative Supply Chain of the Year (large enterprise and SME)
  • Neighbour of the Year

David Whitehouse, chief executive OEUK, said: “Our awards give us a great opportunity to recognise the brilliant skilled people and companies working tirelessly to produce the energy that powers our homes, transport and industry.

“Our industry is not standing still, and as we focus both on ensuring energy security and expanding into renewables, we can be proud about playing a key role in driving ever cleaner energy production for the UK.”

 

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts