OEUK opens nominations for its annual award ceremony

Offshore Energies UK has opened nominations for its 2023 annual award ceremony with three new categories.

Set to take place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Thursday 30 November, this year’s show introduces the Outstanding Contribution to Energy Decarbonisation, Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security, and Neighbour of the Year awards.

Sponsored by Shell, the award ceremony aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals across the offshore energy sector.

OEUK says that the Outstanding Contribution to Energy Decarbonisation award recognises a company that is leading the way in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and driving progress in delivering the UK’s climate change target.

Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security is to be presented to the firm that has had the greatest impact on ensuring the UK’s security of supply in either oil and gas or renewable energies.

The trade body says this will recognise the company that has most effectively demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and measurable outcomes in addressing challenges including energy supply, diversification, efficiency, and sustainability.

The third and final new category, Neighbour of the Year, will recognise companies that exemplify exceptional corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

This comes soon after the announcement that OEUK has appointed Apache, Baker Hughes and NSMP representatives to its board.

Nominations are open for the following categories:

Apprentice of the Year

Early Career Professional of the Year

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security

Outstanding Contribution to Energy Decarbonisation

Innovative Supply Chain of the Year (large enterprise and SME)

Neighbour of the Year

David Whitehouse, chief executive OEUK, said: “Our awards give us a great opportunity to recognise the brilliant skilled people and companies working tirelessly to produce the energy that powers our homes, transport and industry.

“Our industry is not standing still, and as we focus both on ensuring energy security and expanding into renewables, we can be proud about playing a key role in driving ever cleaner energy production for the UK.”