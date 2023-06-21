Apache, Baker Hughes and NSMP leaders join OEUK board

An error occurred. Please try again.

The trade body, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), has announced the appointment of Apache, Baker Hughes and NSMP representatives to its board.

These appointments are to assist in the industry’s focus on domestic oil and gas production “while underpinning the transition to net zero,” OEUK says.

David Whitehouse, OEUK’s chief executive said: “The experience and knowledge that Jillian, Abdou and Sayma bring to the OEUK Board will be a great asset as our industry continues to find solutions for low-carbon oil and gas production while supporting our supply chain and protecting the skills of our people for the net zero future.”

Jillian Owen

The first of the three, Jillian Owen, is Apache North Sea’s UK country manager and has worked for the firm since March 2012.

Ahead of joining Apache, Ms Owen worked as Commercial Manager at Maersk Oil for 2 years between 2010 and 2012.

With a career in energy spanning over 20 years, the new appointment has held senior positions in a wide range of senior commercial roles within commercial operations, business development, supply chain and joint venture management at companies.

She began her career in energy with a five-year stint at Consafe Engineering, working in contracts, supply chain and marketing for Consafe Engineering, starting in 2000.

Abdou Beloucif

Abdou Beloucif, vice president for Europe North Sea and Caspian at Baker Hughes, also brings over two decades of energy industry experience to the role.

Having started his career as a wireline field engineer, Beloucif has since worked in over 20 countries across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Russia Caspian.

OEUK says his interests include developing both talent and technology to help the industry deliver a more sustainable low-carbon future.

Sayma Cox

The chief executive of North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP), Sayma Cox, also joins the OEUK board following experience with bp, Maersk Oil, Petrofac, Woodside Energy and ConocoPhillips.

She has held a variety of technical, operations, and management roles which give her a “deep knowledge of the UK continental shelf”, OEUK says.

Ms Cox combines those insights with international experience gained in Australia, Dubai, and Romania.

Most recently, Ms Cox has turned her attention to f low carbon and renewable energies following a career that has spaded 25 years.