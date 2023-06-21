Apache, Baker Hughes and NSMP leaders join OEUK board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Apache, Baker Hughes and NSMP leaders join OEUK board

By Ryan Duff
21/06/2023, 4:05 pm
© Supplied by OEUKFrom left to right: Jillian Owen, Abdou Beloucif and Sayma Cox. Picture from OEUK
From left to right: Jillian Owen, Abdou Beloucif and Sayma Cox. Picture from OEUK

The trade body, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), has announced the appointment of Apache, Baker Hughes and NSMP representatives to its board.

These appointments are to assist in the industry’s focus on domestic oil and gas production “while underpinning the transition to net zero,” OEUK says.

David Whitehouse, OEUK’s chief executive said: “The experience and knowledge that Jillian, Abdou and Sayma bring to the OEUK Board will be a great asset as our industry continues to find solutions for low-carbon oil and gas production while supporting our supply chain and protecting the skills of our people for the net zero future.”

Jillian Owen

The first of the three, Jillian Owen, is Apache North Sea’s UK country manager and has worked for the firm since March 2012.

Ahead of joining Apache, Ms Owen worked as Commercial Manager at Maersk Oil for 2 years between 2010 and 2012.

With a career in energy spanning over 20 years, the new appointment has held senior positions in a wide range of senior commercial roles within commercial operations, business development, supply chain and joint venture management at companies.

She began her career in energy with a five-year stint at Consafe Engineering, working in contracts, supply chain and marketing for Consafe Engineering, starting in 2000.

Abdou Beloucif

Abdou Beloucif, vice president for Europe North Sea and Caspian at Baker Hughes, also brings over two decades of energy industry experience to the role.

Having started his career as a wireline field engineer, Beloucif has since worked in over 20 countries across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Russia Caspian.

OEUK says his interests include developing both talent and technology to help the industry deliver a more sustainable low-carbon future.

Sayma Cox

The chief executive of North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP), Sayma Cox, also joins the OEUK board following experience with bp, Maersk Oil, Petrofac, Woodside Energy and ConocoPhillips.

She has held a variety of technical, operations, and management roles which give her a “deep knowledge of the UK continental shelf”, OEUK says.

Ms Cox combines those insights with international experience gained in Australia, Dubai, and Romania.

Most recently, Ms Cox has turned her attention to f low carbon and renewable energies following a career that has spaded 25 years.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts