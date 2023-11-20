Time to get ready for CCS plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Time to get ready for CCS plans

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/11/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by GESGBGESGB event in 2022 on CCS
With political and legal support for carbon capture and storage (CCS) aligning, the technical side "has got to be ready", Kevin Dale, carbon manager at Sasol has said. Picture shows; CCS4G Symposium 2022. London. Supplied by GESGB Date; 15/12/2022

With political and legal support for carbon capture and storage (CCS) aligning, the technical side “has got to be ready”, Kevin Dale, carbon manager at Sasol has said.

Dale was talking ahead of GESGB’s CCS4G Symposium 2023, which is to be held next month, in London.

The world will continue to need energy, to maintain modern lifestyles, the Sasol manager said. “The world will not stop using steel and cement. The only way to provide that significant amount of energy is through oil and gas – but to do so we will need to put away significant quantities of CO2.”

The event is aimed at geoscientists, who will gather to hear about projects under way and those in the planning stages.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has called for the capture of 1 billion tonnes per year of CO2 by 2030. Currently, the world is capturing around 41 million tonnes per year.

Sasol carbon manager Kevin Dale © Supplied by GESGB
Kevin Dale, carbon manager at Sasol

Activity is picking up, though. “We’re at the tens of project plans, we’ll be at the hundreds by next year,” Dale said. “The industry will rival the scale of oil … it has to be done and the implications for employment are striking.”

There are hurdles to overcome, but there have been some positive signs. One challenge is around cross-border transportation for CO2, which will be essential to overcome to develop the European industry.

Søren Reinhold Poulson, from INEOS, is due to talk about Project Greensand, which takes CO2 from the Netherlands and stores it in Denmark’s offshore.

The North Sea has substantial potential for CCS. Nick Richardson, from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), will talk about distributed storage in the region.

Best projects

Storegga is one company with international ambitions. The company is pursuing the Acorn project, in Scotland, but also has plans in the US, home of the much-discussed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Catherine Witt, head of technical at the company, will talk about evolving an international CCS portfolio.

While IRA has attracted hundreds of plans to the US, Dale called for CCS plans to move forward globally. “The world is not just North America and Europe,” he said. “We need the best projects in the best places, not just in the best tax regimes.”

One potential lever for change are proposals to implement policies such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Such policies could help drive global progress in capturing CO2, in order to allow manufacturers to continue exporting to key markets.

The theme for this year’s symposium is collaboration, with government and industry figures in attendance.

The CCS4G Symposium 2023 will take place on December 14.

