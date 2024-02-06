Aberdeen energy firms look Down Under for new opportunities

North East energy supply chain firms will look to emerging opportunities Down Under as the Aberdeen-Perth WA Gateway event returns to the Granite City on February 8.

Headline topics at the one day event will include supply chain partnerships, offshore decommissioning, energy transition and opportunities for UK businesses in Western Australia.

The Gateway event series, now in its sixth year, aims to link key global energy hubs in Scotland and Australian and provide a platform for international networking, knowledge sharing and discussion.

Keynote speakers include the WA Government’s UK and European representative John Langouland and Dr Francis Norman from the Centre of Decommissioning Australia (CODA).

Mr Langoulant said he is looking forward to advancing the “strong relationship” between Aberdeen and Pert, underpinned through both cities’ involvement in the World Energy Cities Partnership.

“As all jurisdictions seek to advance ambitions towards net zero, governments and industry will play a fundamental role in ensuring the road to net zero is forged in a pragmatic way,” Mr Langoulant said.

“I look forward to the discussions at the Aberdeen Perth Gateway, where we will explore the synergies between our jurisdictions, and opportunities for partnership across offshore supply chains as we seek to navigate the energy transition together.”

Meanwhile, Dr Norman will provide an update on the offshore decommissioning sector in Australia focused on the opportunities for UK businesses to meet the increasing demand.

“With Australia beginning to see a significant volume of decommissioning projects being awarded for execution in the next few years, putting pressure on the supply chain and ports alike, I will also provide an overview of CODA’s recently completed study looking at the readiness of WA ports to support both decommissioning and offshore wind,” he said.

Hosted by Granite PR, the Aberdeen-Perth, WA Gateway event will take place at Aberdeen’s Norwood Hotel on Thursday, February 8th.