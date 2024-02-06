Aberdeen energy firms look Down Under for new opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen energy firms look Down Under for new opportunities

By Energy Reporter
06/02/2024, 9:31 am Updated: 06/02/2024, 9:31 am
© Supplied by Granite PRWestern Australia's UK/European representative, John Langoulant(left) and Gateway creator Brett Jackson, MD of Granite PR.
North East energy supply chain firms will look to emerging opportunities Down Under as the Aberdeen-Perth WA Gateway event returns to the Granite City on February 8.

Headline topics at the one day event will include supply chain partnerships, offshore decommissioning, energy transition and opportunities for UK businesses in Western Australia.

The Gateway event series, now in its sixth year, aims to link key global energy hubs in Scotland and Australian and provide a platform for international networking, knowledge sharing and discussion.

Keynote speakers include the WA Government’s UK and European representative John Langouland and Dr Francis Norman from the Centre of Decommissioning Australia (CODA).

Mr Langoulant said he is looking forward to advancing the “strong relationship” between Aberdeen and Pert, underpinned through both cities’ involvement in the World Energy Cities Partnership.

“As all jurisdictions seek to advance ambitions towards net zero, governments and industry will play a fundamental role in ensuring the road to net zero is forged in a pragmatic way,” Mr Langoulant said.

“I look forward to the discussions at the Aberdeen Perth Gateway, where we will explore the synergies between our jurisdictions, and opportunities for partnership across offshore supply chains as we seek to navigate the energy transition together.”

Meanwhile, Dr Norman will provide an update on the offshore decommissioning sector in Australia focused on the opportunities for UK businesses to meet the increasing demand.

© Supplied by Granite PR
Dr Francis Norman from the Centre for Decommissioning Australia (CODA).

“With Australia beginning to see a significant volume of decommissioning projects being awarded for execution in the next few years, putting pressure on the supply chain and ports alike, I will also provide an overview of CODA’s recently completed study looking at the readiness of WA ports to support both decommissioning and offshore wind,” he said.

Hosted by Granite PR, the Aberdeen-Perth, WA Gateway event will take place at Aberdeen’s Norwood Hotel on Thursday, February 8th.

 

 

