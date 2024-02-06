Tethys launches strategic review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Tethys launches strategic review

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/02/2024, 10:58 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Tethys has launched a strategic review of its operations
Tethys Oil

Oman-focused Tethys Oil has launched a strategic review of its operations, amid some disappointment over the company’s valuation.

Speaking on a conference call for the company’s results, managing director Magnus Nordin said there had not been one specific event that triggered the review.

“There are a number of factors pointing in the same direction. We have a market cap considerably below the portfolio value. We have to look at why that is the case.”

Nordin said a recent farm out process, on Block 58, had provided strong interest in the company’s operations.

Furthermore, delays on Block 56, where an extended well test was delayed by nine months, pushed back commercial production. “That has created an opportunity to possibly realign … with a focus on increasing growth, growing shareholder value and be a good partner for our host country.”

Tethys CFO Petter Hjertstedt said the company was fully financed and that it was entering the review process without prejudice. “We’ve initiated a public process to see what opportunities arise, without prejudice.”

Hjertstedt said Tethys was “not putting anything on pause, or changing our commitments. We’re open to see how best we can realise that value.”

The strategic review should take around two months, Nordin said.

The impression from Tethys’ management was one of frustration with public markets. “The sentiment for oil and gas stocks is on the very low side, at least in European markets,” Nordin continued. “There is a clear misalignment in valuations”, he continued, when contrasting market cap with how Tethys is valued within the industry.

Flat or forward

Tethys produced around 8,800 barrels per day in 2023 and expects 2024 to be largely flat. The company relies on Blocks 3 and 4, where spending has been high – as a result of a gas-to-power investment. The company took an impairment of $36.9 million on the blocks’ valuation, reducing them to $190mn.

There have also been operational challenges. It drilled four exploration wells on Blocks 3 and 4 in 2023, one was dry, three were non-commercial.

This year, Tethys will shift its exploration to other blocks. It will test the Menna-1 well early this year, in Block 56, and plans two exploration wells in Block 58.

By 2025, opex at Blocks 3 and 4 will come down, while Tethys may have exploration successes to develop on other areas. Given the strategic review, though, it is unclear how the company will have changed.

Nordin said 2024 would either be “flat or the vigorous start of a new growth phase, led by the commercialisation of Block 56 and of course if the Fahd exploration well on Block 58 is a success …”

