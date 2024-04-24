World’s energy leaders take the stage at Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World’s energy leaders take the stage at Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition 2024

By Reuters Events
24/04/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Reuters EventsPost Thumbnail

Following the success of the Global Energy Transition 2023 event, Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition leadership summit returns to New York this June with speaking confirmations from C-Suite executives from the industry’s leading players.

No one country, business, or leader can deliver the clean energy transition alone.
As the trusted voice of the energy transition, Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition 2024 (25 – 27 June, New York) unites 750+ world-leading energy, finance, corporate, and government executives to reconstruct sectoral partnerships, mobilize green capital, and deliver a secure, resilient, and accelerated global transition.

More than 100 executive speakers will be present at the event, with an extremely impressive line-up from across the continent and the industry. CEOs that will take the stage at the summit include:

• Robert Blue, CEO, Dominion Energy
• Alfred Stern, CEO, OMV
• Dr. Ranjit Rath, CEO, Oil India
• Ralph A. LaRossa, CEO, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
• Luke Petherbridge, CEO, Link Logistics
• Jeffrey Lipson, CEO, HASI
• Chris Womack, CEO, Southern Company

Allyson Anderson Book from Baker Hughes described the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition event as an opportunity to “to see where cross-sectorally a lot of different companies are sitting in terms of their pace and progress and their interest; the hunger to pursue the energy transition.”

In 2024, with decision-makers from energy, finance, and industrial stakeholders, the discussions at the summit will explore how leaders must transform their business models whilst securing supply and ensuring measurable return on investment for clean energy projects. What technologies can be scaled for immediate impact? How can an end-to-end net zero value chain be built? Click to view full learning experience in the brochure

Actionable themes discussed at Global Energy Transition 2024 include:

Navigate Evolving Regulation to make informed decisions to capitalize on policy and incentivization and harness the momentum of the global clean energy transition.
Mitigate Risk and Deliver Growth to secure measurable ROI from clean energy investments whilst ensuring a stable energy supply to meet the ever-growing demand.
Assemble your Transition Toolkit by optimizing your technology portfolio, future-proofing your workforce, and harnessing practical insights on how to adopt, implement, and scale up clean solutions for immediate impact.
Collaborate for a Just Transition with energy, corporate, and finance leaders to explore innovative ways of driving the transition and delivering sustainable, equitable, and low-carbon business models.

The summit will be held in New York, USA on 25-27 June 2024. For full details, please Download the brochure here or reach out to Olivia Browne (Olivia.Browne@thomsonreuters.com)

