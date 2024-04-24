World’s energy leaders take the stage at Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition 2024

Following the success of the Global Energy Transition 2023 event, Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition leadership summit returns to New York this June with speaking confirmations from C-Suite executives from the industry’s leading players.

No one country, business, or leader can deliver the clean energy transition alone.

As the trusted voice of the energy transition, Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition 2024 (25 – 27 June, New York) unites 750+ world-leading energy, finance, corporate, and government executives to reconstruct sectoral partnerships, mobilize green capital, and deliver a secure, resilient, and accelerated global transition.

More than 100 executive speakers will be present at the event, with an extremely impressive line-up from across the continent and the industry. CEOs that will take the stage at the summit include:

• Robert Blue, CEO, Dominion Energy

• Alfred Stern, CEO, OMV

• Dr. Ranjit Rath, CEO, Oil India

• Ralph A. LaRossa, CEO, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

• Luke Petherbridge, CEO, Link Logistics

• Jeffrey Lipson, CEO, HASI

• Chris Womack, CEO, Southern Company

Allyson Anderson Book from Baker Hughes described the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition event as an opportunity to “to see where cross-sectorally a lot of different companies are sitting in terms of their pace and progress and their interest; the hunger to pursue the energy transition.”

In 2024, with decision-makers from energy, finance, and industrial stakeholders, the discussions at the summit will explore how leaders must transform their business models whilst securing supply and ensuring measurable return on investment for clean energy projects. What technologies can be scaled for immediate impact? How can an end-to-end net zero value chain be built? Click to view full learning experience in the brochure

Actionable themes discussed at Global Energy Transition 2024 include:

– Navigate Evolving Regulation to make informed decisions to capitalize on policy and incentivization and harness the momentum of the global clean energy transition.

– Mitigate Risk and Deliver Growth to secure measurable ROI from clean energy investments whilst ensuring a stable energy supply to meet the ever-growing demand.

– Assemble your Transition Toolkit by optimizing your technology portfolio, future-proofing your workforce, and harnessing practical insights on how to adopt, implement, and scale up clean solutions for immediate impact.

– Collaborate for a Just Transition with energy, corporate, and finance leaders to explore innovative ways of driving the transition and delivering sustainable, equitable, and low-carbon business models.

