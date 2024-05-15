Video: Triple protests disrupt All Energy renewables conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / All-Energy

Video: Triple protests disrupt All Energy renewables conference

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/05/2024, 10:55 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Allister Thomas/DCT Mediaall energy protests
Protestors disrupted the opening plenary of All-Energy, including BP UK chair Louise Kingham's speech.

The opening session of Scotland’s foremost renewables and decarbonisation conference was disrupted on Wednesday by a trio of protestors voicing opposition to the oil and gas sector.

Scottish net zero secretary Mairi McAllan, BP UK chair Louise Kingham, and a video message from UK energy secretary Claire Coutinho were all interrupted by three activists at All Energy in Glasgow.

Protestors were raising their voice against the Scottish Government “cosying-up” to oil and gas and BP’s involvement in the session, while another highlighted deaths from fuel poverty as Coutinho’s video message was on.

At least two were seen to be escorted out by security following the disruption.

Dame Susan Rice, chairing the session highlighted the need for conferences like All-Energy in taking action to address the issues, rather than “finger pointing” as was the case in the early years of the conference.

The first protestor condemned the “ditching” of Scotland’s climate targets after the removal of its 2030 goals last month, and called upon Mairi McAllan to condemn the approval of the Rosebank oilfield in the West of Shetland.

Ms McAllan used her speech to highlight achievements in recent weeks including investment in the port of Ardersier, a green hydrogen facility being announced for Grangemouth and the Scottish Ports Offshore Wind Alliance announced today.

It comes as Scotland waits for the final wording of the Scottish Government’s energy strategy, due out in the summer, and whether the “presumption against” North Sea exploration will remain in place following the breakdown of the Bute House agreement with the Scottish Greens.

Next, a protestor interrupted a video address from Clair Coutinho at the conference, noting fuel poverty deaths across the country as the video message addressed developments in offshore wind and pumped storage in the Scottish highlands.

Lastly, BP’s Louise Kingham was disrupted when a protestor said BP should be “ashamed” of taking part.

Ms Kingham, who spent time at the Energy Institute before joining BP, noted that she has spent time “wagging her finger” at the industry on its targets, but that has to come from a place of “truth” – noting some of the points being made by the activist were factually inaccurate.

Ms Kingham went on to highlight that projects on the net zero journey have to make returns and be investible for their owners, while highlighting that the UK is the first major economy to halve its carbon emissions.

“That’s quite incredible In a relatively short space of time. If you think the first energy system took 150 years to build, the pace is there but we can do more.”

 

